* Brent rises for second day; March contract expires
* German quarterly GDP higher than forecast; Eurozone GDP
due
* Apache to slash capex, keep output growth flat
(Adds latest prices, context)
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Feb 13 Benchmark Brent crude
hovered around $60 in Asia on Friday, up almost 4 percent this
week as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S.
dollar revived buying.
Brent crude for April delivery was trading up 95 cents at
$60.23 by 0704 GMT, after briefly gaining more than $1.
March Brent futures, which expired overnight, rose more than
4 percent to $57.05 on Thursday, following a 3-percent loss in
the previous day's session.
U.S. crude futures were up 77 cents at $51.98,
following similar swings earlier in the week.
"Brent April 15 seem to be trending very near to the
resistance of $60.40 suggesting that it would more likely trend
downwards as prices consolidate after yesterday's rise," Daniel
Ang of Phillip Futures in Singapore wrote in a note.
Wang Tao, a market analyst at Reuters, said Brent would test
resistance at $63.40.
Asian markets were buoyed by news of a ceasefire in Ukraine
and plans for a meeting between Greece officials and creditors.
German quarterly gross domestic product growth came in on
Friday higher than forecast, potentially adding support to
prices. Eurozone GDP is due later in the day.
Oil price volatility this week reached its highest level
since the financial crisis, jolting traders who had been
adjusting to a period of predictable declines following a near
60-percent crude crash between June and January.
The discount for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) versus Brent
crude also expanded to around $7.33 a barrel CL-LCO1=R
intraday, the widest in five months, as U.S. oil tanks
swelled.
French energy major Total on Thursday became the
latest to announce investment and job cuts following a
near-halving of oil prices since June.
Meanwhile, the chief executive of Shell warned that
supply might not be able to keep up with growing demand as
companies slash budgets.
Apache Corp, a top U.S. shale oil producer, said it
would slash capital expenditures and its rig count in 2015 as
the collapse of crude oil prices prompts it to slow drilling,
keeping output growth mostly flat.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)