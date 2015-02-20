TOKYO Feb 20 Oil markets edged up on Friday to
halt a two-day decline, helped by expectations that data later
in the day would show a continuing decline in the U.S. oil rig
count, a clear sign of the pressure the tumble in crude is
putting on oil producers.
The Baker Hughes survey is likely to show that the number of
rigs drilling for oil in the United States fell for the 11th
straight week to multi-year lows, market participants said.
"I assume we're going to continue to see another big fall
and that's going to provide support for the market," said Tony
Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo. "The expected
fall in the second half is being built into current prices"
London Brent crude for April delivery was trading 30
cents higher at $60.51 a barrel by 0245 GMT after settling down
32 cents on Thursday.
The contract is headed for its first weekly decline in four
weeks of around 1.6 percent, after declining 3.7 percent in the
past two sessions due to a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. oil
inventories.
Oil has rallied over the past month, with Brent gaining
about 34 percent from a mid-January low as traders covered short
positions following a 60 percent crash since June.
U.S. crude for March delivery, which expires later in
the day, was up 41 cents at $51.57. Trading was quiet in Asian
hours as markets in China, Singapore and severalother countries
were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Alan Raybould)