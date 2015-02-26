* U.S. crude stocks at seasonal record high for 7th week
* Brent/WTI spread hovers near $11 a barrel
* Oil demand improving -Saudi Oil Minister
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Brent crude fell towards $61
on Thursday, reversing previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude
stockpiles offset glimpses of an oil demand recovery.
Both Brent and U.S. crude recorded their largest percentage
gains in nearly two weeks at Wednesday's settlement, closing
more than 30 percent higher than the trough of $46.59 a barrel
on Jan 13.
Prices were boosted by improved views on global oil demand
from the Saudi oil minister and better than expected Chinese
data.
"The previous gains reflected the fact that the market is
looking forward to more production cuts coming with declines in
rig counts," said Ric Spooner, chief analyst at CMC Markets in
Sydney.
"But it is a conflict play between production and demand.
Certainly, production is exceeding demand, at least in the U.S."
U.S. crude stocks rose 8.4 million barrels last week to
434.1 million barrels, a seasonal record high for the seventh
straight week, as refineries trimmed output, according to the
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Product supplies on the other hand tightened to their lowest
level since 2000, forcing U.S. to import around 1 million tonnes
of diesel and heating oil from Europe.
Brent crude had declined 17 cents to $61.46 a barrel
by 0212 GMT. U.S. crude was down 31 cents at $50.68.
The Brent/WTI price difference widened to as much $11.01 a
barrel during Thursday's early trade, near a near 13-month wide
of $11.03 but narrowed back to $10.79 a barrel by 0211 GMT.
Adding to Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi's comments that
oil demand is growing and markets are calm, another senior Gulf
OPEC delegate said demand is expected to grow more strongly in
the second half of this year as the global economy picks up.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Michael Perry)