* Brent ends 5 pct lower, biggest drop in a day since Feb. 4
* U.S. crude down slightly as players narrow gap in spread
* Speculation over Iran nuclear deal, higher Libyan output
* Stronger dollar also a negative for oil and other
* Coming Up: American Petroleum Institute (API) report on
(Adds closing prices, comment on supply worries, paragraphs
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 2 Brent futures fell 5 percent,
its most in a month, on Monday as speculation of a nuclear deal
that could lift Iran's sanctions and boost its oil exports
brought worries about high supplies back to the market.
Rising Libyan crude output and a firmer dollar also weighed
on Brent.
U.S. crude futures also fell but only slightly, supported by
data suggesting a smaller-than-expected build last week in the
Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for oil.
Players were also betting the spread between the two oils
would narrow after Brent's premium to U.S. crude hit a 13-month
high on Friday, market sources said.
"I think we've been subjected to a reality check after the
fake rallies of last week," said Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York. "The
reality is there's a huge surplus of oil not only in the United
States, but also globally, and it's growing."
Brent's front-month fell below the psychological
$60-a-barrel support, closing down $3.04 at $59.54, after talk
of a sooner-than-expected nuclear deal for Tehran. Brent rose 4
percent last week to finish February up 18 percent.
Monday's tumble came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said a deal on Iran's nuclear programme could be
concluded this week if the United States and other Western
countries had sufficient political will and were agreeable to
removing sanctions.
Iranian oil exports have been restricted for several years
now by U.S. and European sanctions, although Tehran says its
nuclear plans are peaceful.
Analysts believe Iran will be able to boost its oil sales
fairly quickly without the restrictions, raising exports by up
to 1 million barrels per day (bpd). A Reuters survey last week
showed Iran pumped a total of around 2.8 million bpd in
February.
Brent futures were also pressured by data showing Libya's
output had grown to above 400,000 barrels per day from 363,000
bpd in January. The dollar's rise to an 11-year high had
weighed on greenback-denominated commodities as well.
In U.S. crude, the front-month settled down 17 cents
at $49.59 a barrel after Genscape reported a 1.4-million-barrel
build last week at the Cushing delivery point for oil, versus
trade expectations of 2 million barrels or more.
Genscape's Cushing report, and the American Petroleum
Institute (API) inventory data on Tuesdays, are a precursor to
the government's weekly crude stockpiles report on Wednesdays.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to
around $10 a barrel, after a January 2014 high of $13 hit on
Friday.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York,
Christopher Johnson in London and Florence Tan in Singapore;
Editing by David Holmes, Pravin Char, Marguerita Choy and Diane
Craft)