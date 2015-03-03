* Brent above $60, recoups half of Monday's 5 pct tumble
* API suggests smaller-than-expected U.S. build last week
* Coming Up: Data on U.S. crude inventories, 1530 GMT Wed
(Recasts with market reaction to API data, paragraphs 3 and 8)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 3 Oil rebounded on Tuesday as
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Obama
administration against accepting a weak nuclear deal with Iran,
while rival Libyan forces targeted oil terminals in the African
nation.
Higher prices imposed by Saudi Arabia on its crude buyers in
Asia, the United States and northwest Europe was another
positive development, traders said, although some had expected
benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures to rally even more on that.
U.S. crude futures were volatile on concerns that oil
inventories in the United States had hit record highs. Industry
group American Petroleum Group (API), however, indicated that
last week's crude builds could be smaller than initially
thought.
Oil got a strong start after rival Libyan forces carried out
tit-for-tat air strikes on oil terminals and an airport,
reviving fears over local crude supplies.
Gains accelerated just before noon in New York when
Netanyahu told the U.S. Congress that the nuclear deal being
negotiated by Washington and Tehran would almost guarantee
nuclear weapons for OPEC member Iran.
"His speech may have reinforced the geopolitical tensions
around Iran, though I don't believe this rebound has legs given
the fundamental picture of oil oversupply," said Gene McGillian,
senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent's front-month contract settled up $1.48, or
2.5 percent, at $61.02 a barrel. It tumbled nearly 5 percent on
Monday, its biggest loss in a month, on speculation that a quick
nuclear deal between Iran and the West could ramp up Tehran
oil's exports, adding to global inventories.
U.S. crude's front-month finished up 88 cents at
$50.47 a barrel, after falling into negative territory earlier.
In post-settlement trade, it got nearer to $51 after industry
group API reported a build of just below 3 million barrels last
week versus a Reuters poll calling for a 4-million-barrel rise.
U.S. crude was choppy most of the day on worries of another
large stockpile build last week that would add to record highs
after eight consecutive weeks of builds. The market was also
under pressure from a spread play versus Brent, as players bet
on it to decline further before inventory data issued by the
government-run Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was $10.50 a
barrel at Tuesday's settlement, off earlier peaks above $11 but
higher than Monday's close of $9.95.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Libby
George in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
David Evans, David Clarke, Meredith Mazzilli, Paul Simao and
Peter Galloway)