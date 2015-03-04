* U.S. crude stocks up 2.9 mln bbls last week - API
* Saudi raise monthly prices for crude sales to U.S., Asia
* Fighting escalates in Libya before UN talks
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil inventories data at 1530 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 4 Brent held above $60 a barrel
on Wednesday supported by a hike in Saudi crude prices and
strikes on oil facilities in Libya.
In a move widely seen as a vote of confidence by Saudi
Arabia in demand recovery, the OPEC kingpin raised the official
selling prices (OSPs) for its oil deliveries to Asia and the
United States on Tuesday.
"This is a sign that prices have bottomed out because it
means Saudi is confident in raising prices without being afraid
of losing market share," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
In the past seven weeks, Brent crude rose from a
six-year low to hold above $60 a barrel despite continued
concerns about global oversupply.
The April Brent contract was down 30 cents at $60.72 by 0302
GMT, after rising 2.5 percent on Tuesday, while U.S. crude
futures edged up 9 cents to $50.61 a barrel.
Air strikes on oil terminals and an airport in Libya on
Tuesday helped to underpin prices.
Still, talks between major powers and Iran over its nuclear
programme capped oil price gains. Any sign of a lasting
agreement between Tehran and six world powers could result in a
flood of Iranian crude returning to the market.
"We still have the big question mark over Iran. This month
is the crunch time for P5+1 talks," Nunan said.
Investors are also looking to weekly U.S. government
inventories data due later on Wednesday for more price support,
after an industry report showed a smaller-than-expected build in
U.S. commercial crude stocks last week.
U.S. crude stocks rose 2.9 million barrels last week, data
from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, versus
analysts' expectations for an increase of 4.2 million barrels.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)