* Iran reiterates opposition to nuclear deal with timelines
* U.S. weekly crude stock build more than double
expectations
* Saudi minister says after price hike that market will
balance
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. oil futures rose on
Wednesday and benchmark Brent pared losses as OPEC member Iran
stressed that it opposed a timeline for a freeze on nuclear
activities, news that helped crude rebound from an early slide
tied to swelling U.S. stockpiles.
Comments from Saudi Arabia's oil minister that prices ought
to stabilize from the selloff of recent months also helped put a
floor under prices, dealers said.
Some drew encouragement from the Federal Reserve's Beige
Book report anticipating cuts in capital expenditure for oil and
gas producers in certain U.S. districts. Lower oil exploration
budgets could mean less supply in the future.
U.S. crude settled up $1.01 at $51.53 a barrel,
reversing a near $1 drop from earlier in the day.
Brent finished down 47 cents at $60.55 a barrel,
after falling more than $1.50 earlier.
Oil prices slid in early trade after U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed domestic crude stocks rose 10.3
million barrels last week, more than double the build forecast
by analysts in a Reuters poll. It was the eighth straight week
of record highs for total inventories.
After a steep slide earlier in the week, losses on the U.S.
data were somewhat muted as market bulls noted that stockpiles
grew much less than expected in the Cushing, Oklahoma storage
hub.
Within two hours of that data, prices bounced after Tehran's
ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza
Najafi, said no deal had been reached on the duration of any
possible agreement covering Iran's nuclear program.
On Monday, Iran, in negotiations with six world powers, had
rebuffed as "unacceptable" comments by U.S. President Barack
Obama that any accord last at least a decade.
Brent tumbled 5 percent on Monday, amid fears that a quick
nuclear deal could lift U.S. and other Western government
sanctions on Tehran and flood the market with new oil exports.
"The market certainly seems to have jumped on the latest
Iran news, after earlier pricing in a nuclear deal and removal
of sanctions," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy
hedge fund Again Capital.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in a speech delivered
in Berlin that he expected supply and demand of oil to reach a
balance soon. His remarks came after a hike on Tuesday in
official selling prices (OSPs) of Saudi crude delivered to Asia
and the United States.
