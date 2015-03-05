* Supply concerns in Libya, Iraq initially boost prices
* Market weakens later on dollar, US pursuit of Iran nuclear
deal
* Play on Brent-US crude spread further adds to volatility
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 5 Oil closed lower on Thursday
in volatile trade, as a soaring dollar and the U.S. pursuit of
an Iranian nuclear deal offset earlier gains from supply
concerns in Libya and Iraq.
Libya's declaration of force majeure on nearly a dozen of
its oilfields due to security concerns and arson attacks by
Islamic State militants on Iraqi oil wells helped prices climb
during the European session.
In New York trade, the market came off its highs after the
dollar hit 11-1/2 year highs against the euro, weighing on oil
prices denominated in the greenback.
Washington's pursuit of a nuclear agreement with Tehran,
which could end sanctions against Iran and bring more oil from
the OPEC member into an already flooded market further dragged
on prices.
Even so, market bulls convinced oil had hit a bottom after
the June-January selloff that had knocked 60 percent off prices
stepped in to prevent a sharp slide in Thursday's session.
Those betting on a "blowout" in the spread between benchmark
Brent oil and U.S. crude added to the market's volatility,
traders said.
Brent settled down 7 cents at $60.48 a barrel, after
rallying more than $1 earlier.
U.S. crude finished down 77 cents at $50.76, after
rising to $52.40 earlier.
"It was extremely choppy day in oil, which shouldn't have
been the case, given there were overwhelmingly bearish factors
compared to positive," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow in New York.
The dollar tumbled against the euro after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi left the door open for asset
purchases beyond September 2016.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a nuclear deal with
Tehran would address security concerns of Gulf Arab countries,
but added that Washington was not seeking a "grand bargain" with
Iran, a reference to wider political and security cooperation.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and factory orders
and a drop in nonfarm productivity were other negatives for oil.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R, which stood at a
13-month high of $13 a barrel on Friday, narrowed to below $9 on
Wednesday after government data showed lower-than-expected crude
builds in the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub for U.S. oil.
But a new estimate on Thursday from market data research
firm Genscape suggested that Cushing builds could be swelling
again, widening Brent's premium to near $10.
