* Brent down 4 percent on week, biggest weekly decline in 2
months
* U.S. jobless rate at 6-1/2-year low, Fed may consider rate
hike
* Dollar rises to 11-1/2-year high against major currencies
* U.S. rig count data at lowest since April 2011
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 6 Crude oil prices closed down
on Friday, with benchmark Brent losing its most in a week since
January, as a resurgent dollar and fear of a U.S. rate hike
diverted attention from the shrinking number of rigs drilling
for oil in the United States.
Worries about the security of Libyan and Iraqi crude
supplies, which had put a floor beneath the market in early
trade, also took a backseat.
A strong dollar makes oil, quoted and traded in the
greenback, costlier for holders of the euro and other
currencies. The dollar rocketed to 11-/12-year highs against a
basket of currencies after the U.S. government reported
the U.S. jobless rate fell to 6-1/2-year lows.
Many U.S. Federal Reserve officials consider that to be
full employment, and the central bank could decide on an
interest rate hike in June.
Benchmark Brent oil settled down 75 cents, or 1.2
percent, at $59.73 a barrel. It fell 4 percent on the week, its
sharpest decline since the week ended Jan. 9.
U.S. crude settled down $1.15, or 2.3 percent, at
$49.61 a barrel. It posted a slight loss on the week, for a
third straight week of declines.
"Today's focus is on the absolute strength of the dollar and
what that could mean for near-term interest rates in the United
States," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in
Stamford, Connecticut. "The rig count data hasn't mattered as
much, frankly."
The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell by 64 this week to 922, the smallest number in operation
since April 2011, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in a
weekly survey.
It was a sign U.S. shale oil producers, which had flooded
the market with crude supplies, were winding down output. Last
week, the rig count fell by 33, the smallest decline since the
year began.
Oil traded higher earlier in the day, with Brent reaching
above $61 and U.S. crude over $51, reacting to violence in
northeast Iraq, where Islamic State militants had set ablaze
oilfields. Libya had also closed 11 of its oilfields on
worsening security.
While those situations were supportive to crude prices,
traders were also wary of the West reaching a nuclear deal with
Iran that would lift sanctions allowing Tehran to export more
oil into an already flooded market.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, William
Hardy, W Simon, Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)