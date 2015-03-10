* Dollar hits 12-year high versus euro
* Brent-US crude spread narrowed to below $8, smallest in a
month
* Saudi King says to continue oil exploration despite lower
prices
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 10 A rallying dollar sent oil
prices sharply lower on Tuesday, with Brent falling more than
U.S. crude as players took profits on recent highs in Brent's
premium, traders said.
Expectations of a mid-year U.S. interest rate hike pushed
the dollar to multi-year highs, making commodities denominated
in the greenback costlier for holders of other currencies.
Brent, the London-traded global oil benchmark, settled
almost 4 percent lower.
In New York, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed
down more than 3 percent, pressured by the strong dollar and
expectations that government data would show another record high
in U.S. crude inventories last week from supply builds.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group,
however, said after market settlement that data from its oil
producing members showed an inventory drop of over 400,000
barrels instead for last week.
The API data is a precursor to official stockpile numbers
due on Wednesday from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration. Reuters' own survey calls for a stock build of
4.4 million barrels for the week ended March 6.
Brent settled at $58.39 a barrel, down $2.14, and
U.S. crude finished the session at $48.29, falling $1.71.
"The dollar's might is creating unexpected headwinds for
oil. Brent particularly is taking it harder than WTI as people
unwind and take profit in the spread between the two," said
Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York.
The Brent-U.S. crude differential CL-LCO1=R fell to
$7.41, its narrowest in a month, before settling at $8.10,
nearer to Monday's settlement.
The spread, which commands one of the biggest volume trades
in oil, has narrowed by nearly 40 percent since hitting a
13-month high of $13 at the end of February.
WTI fell less than Brent as players bet on a further
narrowing of its discount to the London benchmark after
forecasts for a modest build last week in the Cushing, Oklahoma
delivery point for U.S. crude versus the rest of the country.
Between June and January, crude prices fell 60 percent on
fears of a global oil glut and the refusal of Saudi Arabia and
other OPEC members to cut output. Last month, Brent stabilized
at around $60 and U.S. crude at around $50.
Saudi King Salman said on Tuesday his kingdom will continue
with oil and gas exploration despite the price drop.
