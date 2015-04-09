* Brent, WTI crude futures up over half a dollar
* Price volatility at highest level since 2008/2009
* But weak demand, high production mean outlook remains
bearish
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 9 Oil prices rose in early
trading on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent slump
in the previous session after a shock jump in U.S. crude
inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said
sentiment remained bearish.
A 10.95 million barrel surge in U.S. crude stockpiles to
482.4 million, the biggest gain in 14 years, and Saudi oil
production of 10.3 million barrels a day in March had battered
crude futures on Wednesday.
The falls were pared on Thursday in an extension of the
recent high market volatility that has seen frequent price
reversals.
Brent May crude was up 61 cents from its last
settlement, trading at $56.16 a barrel by 0035 GMT, while U.S.
May crude rose 59 cents to $51.01 a barrel.
Close-to-close price volatility for Brent prices is at
levels last seen during the height of the global financial
crisis of 2008/2009, Reuters data shows.
Overall sentiment remains bearish due to high production and
modest demand.
"We are seeing little sign of economic acceleration... and
anticipate a meaningful decline in oil production is still a
couple of months away," U.S. Bank Wealth Management said in a
research note.
Because of slowing demand growth and soaring production, oil
prices have dropped around 50 percent since June last year, when
prices began to fall.
On the supply side, ConocoPhillips received U.S.
government approval to export ultra-light domestic oil, making
it the latest firm to obtain approval to export minimally
processed, super-light oil known as condensate.
Others with similar approvals include Royal Dutch Shell
and pipeline companies Enterprise Products Partners
and Plains All American LP.
(Editing by Ed Davies)