By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday on
strong German economic data and uncertainty about negotiations
on Iran's nuclear program, even as a strong dollar curbed oil's
bounce a day after futures tumbled 6 percent.
Brent crude rallied 4 percent intraday as European equities
strengthened on German industrial output and trade data and
Greece's repayment of a loan to the International Monetary Fund.
Also supportive was Iran saying it will only sign a final
nuclear accord if all sanctions imposed over its disputed
nuclear program are lifted the same day.
"The German data provided some lift early because it comes
even before the expected economic boost from central bank
quantitative easing and any sign that an agreement with Iran
isn't going to get done is bullish," said Phil Flynn, analyst at
Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Dollar-denominated oil pared gains on the strong dollar,
which was driven higher by sentiment that U.S. interest rates
inevitably will rise.
Brent May crude rose $1.02 to settle at $56.57 a
barrel, having reached $58.02.
U.S. May crude rose 37 cents to settle at $50.79,
after hitting $52.07. U.S. crude's Tuesday close near $54 was
the strongest since Dec. 30.
"The dollar's strength helped pull crude off the highs and
the big jump in inventories is still a factor," said Gene
McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Government data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories
surged 10.95 million barrels to a record 482.4 million last
week, the biggest weekly gain in 14 years.
News late Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's production rose to
10.3 million barrels a day (bpd) in March also sparked
Wednesday's tumble.
An adviser to Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi struck a
hopeful note on Thursday, saying that this price slide was
temporary and that global oil demand was expected to grow
annually by up to 1 million bpd.
Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said in Beijing on
Thursday that OPEC would "coordinate" to accommodate Iran's
return to oil markets without causing a price crash.
OPEC's strategy of holding output steady is not working and
members should discuss production levels before June's meeting,
Zanganeh said.
OPEC's ability to coordinate will be under scrutiny as the
situation in Yemen and other conflicts in the region keep
relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia tense.
