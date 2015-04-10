* Data points to Europe's largest economy Germany improving
in Feb
* Iran demands all sanctions end when nuclear deal signed
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, April 10 Brent crude edged up on
Friday, supported by strong economic data from Germany that
lifted the oil demand outlook and as worries about a quick
return of Iranian supplies eased.
The upwards lift has been sufficient that both Brent and
U.S. crude futures are set to post a weekly gain of more than 3
percent despite having been dragged down by record levels of
Saudi output and U.S. inventories earlier this week.
"The reaction was severe for one session but we appeared to
strike that off," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC
Markets in Sydney.
"That suggests the increase in supply has been priced in at
current levels."
May Brent crude rose 21 cents to $56.78 a barrel by
0335 GMT, on track for its third weekly gain in four weeks. U.S.
crude for May was down 6 cents at $50.73, but the
front-month price is set to rise for the fourth straight week.
Global stock markets rose after German industrial output and
trade data showed Europe's largest economy improving in
February. U.S. jobless claims data also signalled a stronger
labour market in the world's top oil consumer.
"The manufacturing PMIs that we've seen in the last
fortnight has to some extent given some comfort that the
situation was not as bad as perhaps the oil market was
reflecting," McCarthy said of the recent economic data
indicating a better outlook for global oil demand.
Comments from Iran's top leader on Thursday also raised
doubts about a deal being worked out anytime soon with world
powers on its nuclear programme and an imminent return of its
oil supply to global markets.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded that
all sanctions on Iran be lifted on the same day as any final
agreement, while the United States maintains its position that
sanctions will only be removed gradually.
"If the agreement can be reached it's likely to take a very
long time and so the possibility of Iranian oil coming back to
the oil markets any time soon is not as imminent as perhaps we
were pricing two weeks ago," McCarthy said.
In Yemen, crude exports will more than double this month
from March despite the chaos as it diverts crude from its Aden
refinery amid a worsening security situation. The Yemeni
government sold a prompt crude cargo to a Chinese trader,
raising April exports to 2.8 million barrels.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)