By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, April 14
SINGAPORE, April 14 Crude prices rose on Tuesday
after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it
expected U.S. shale oil output to record its first monthly
decline in over four years.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading up 34
cents a $58.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT, while U.S. crude had
risen 31 cents to $52.22.
The EIA expects U.S. shale production to fall by 45,000
barrels to 4.98 million barrels per day in May from April.
That would underscore how record crude output from the U.S.
shale boom may be backtracking after global markets saw prices
effectively slashed by 60 percent since June on oversupply and
lacklustre demand.
While political instability in the Middle East also helped
push prices higher, analysts said that high global production
and stocks were capping gains.
"Geopolitical risk in oil markets remains elevated. From a
fundamental perspective however, supply from the Middle East is
expected to remain high, with Saudi Arabia and Iraqi production
on the rise," JP Morgan said in a note.
"Our base case is for crude stocks to decline through 2015,
as U.S. production is expected to turn lower in 2Q2015. If
production, however, remains unchanged through the remainder of
2015, U.S. crude stocks will likely increase to above 540
million barrels during the fall refinery maintenance period," it
said.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)