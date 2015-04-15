By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, April 15
SINGAPORE, April 15 Oil prices rose in early
Asian trading on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S.
production, but trading was cautious ahead of an anxiously
awaited reading on China's growth pulse.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading up 42
cents a $58.85 a barrel by 0141 GMT, while U.S. crude had
risen 38 cents to $53.67.
In the United States, North Dakota's February oil production
fell 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus January, although the
number of producing wells hit a record high.
This followed a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
report forecasting U.S. shale production would fall by 45,000
bpd to 4.98 million bpd in May, which would be the first monthly
decline in four years.
Yet market activity on Wednesday morning in Asia was
cautious as traders awaited a wash of Chinese data, including
first quarter GDP and industrial output figures, to be published
at 0200 GMT.
China's annual economic growth likely slowed to a six-year
low of 7 percent in the first quarter as demand at home and
abroad faltered, fanning expectations of more policy stimulus to
avert a sharper slowdown.
A poor trade performance in March has stirred talk that
growth could even fall below the psychologically important 7
percent level, a result that would likely hamper regional stocks
and hit commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar.
