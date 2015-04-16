* Prices soared Wednesday as oil producers quietly meet
* But analysts see few signs of production cuts
* U.S. stocks rose slower than expected but still hit new
record
* IEA says oil markets will take longer than expected to
tighten
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 16 Brent crude oil prices
opened at their highest level since February and close to 2015
highs in early Asian trading on Thursday after a near 6 percent
rally the previous session, but analysts warned that the market
remains oversupplied.
Oil prices jumped steeply on Wednesday after U.S.
inventories built up more slowly than expected and talks between
major oil producers this week triggered speculation of
production cuts, although most analysts said these were
currently unlikely.
Additionally, data showed that U.S. crude inventories rose
less than expected last week, although hitting a record level
for a 14th consecutive week, to 483.69 million barrels.
Front-month Brent crude futures opened at $62.90 a
barrel on Thursday, 10 cents shy of a 2015 high, but then dipped
19 cents to 62.71 by 0215 GMT. U.S. crude opened at
$55.92 a barrel, 77 cents below a 2015 high of $56.69 reached on
Wednesday, and traded at $56.07 a barrel at 0215 GMT.
Despite the dip on Thursday morning, crude prices have risen
around 15 percent since the beginning of April and are back to
levels reached in February, which marked the 2015 highs.
Yet analysts said the market remained oversupplied due to
high production and slowing demand growth, especially in China,
where the economy is growing at its slowest pace in at least 6
years.
"The recent bounce comes despite a surge in OPEC crude oil
production in March which is likely to have been sustained in
April," ANZ bank said on Thursday.
The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that
world oil markets may take longer to tighten than initially
expected due to a surge in OPEC supply and a potential rise in
Iranian exports, even as demand shows signs of strength.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the "low oil price
leads to exploration budget cuts averaging 30 percent across the
industry in 2015", but added that exploration cost deflation
would average 33 percent, presenting an opportunity for strong
explorers to increase drilling.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)