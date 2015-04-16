(Corrects date reference from Wednesday to Thursday in
paragraph 2)
* Brent crude oil at levels last seen in December 2014
* But market remains oversupplied as U.S. stocks hit new
record
* IEA says oil markets will take longer than expected to
tighten
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 16 Brent crude oil hit 2015
highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday after a rally of more
than 5 percent the previous session, and analysts said more
price rises were likely despite market oversupply.
Front-month Brent crude futures rose above $63 a
barrel for the first time this year on Thursday, although they
had dipped back to $62.70 by 0654 GMT. U.S. crude was at
$56.06 after hitting a 2015 high of $56.69 on Wednesday.
The price rise means the U.S. oil market has firmed up into
its best shape this year, as ebbing fears of an inventory
overflow and renewed hedging in far-distance futures flattens
the forward curve, a possible sign that a months-long rout might
be over.
"We turn extremely bullish on oil after yesterday's 5
percent rally in crude prices," Singapore-based energy brokerage
Phillips Futures said.
"This whole rally was primarily due to drops in U.S. crude
production. We see the 4-week average for crude production
turning negative for the first time since July '14," it added.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said in the Global Oil
Forum that Brent could rise towards $70 a barrel in the near
term, but that a sharp downturn could happen after that.
Oil prices jumped on Wednesday after U.S. inventories built
up more slowly than expected, though still to a new record, and
talks between major oil producers this week triggered
speculation of production cuts, even though most analysts said
these were unlikely.
Crude prices have risen 15 percent since early April to
their highest level since December last year, yet analysts said
the market remained oversupplied, largely due to high
production.
"The recent bounce comes despite a surge in OPEC crude oil
production in March which is likely to have been sustained in
April," ANZ bank said.
The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that
world oil markets may take longer to tighten than expected due
to a surge in OPEC supply and a potential rise in Iranian
exports, even as demand strengthens.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the "low oil price
leads to exploration budget cuts averaging 30 percent across the
industry in 2015", but added that exploration cost deflation
would average 33 percent, presenting an opportunity for strong
explorers to increase drilling.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Alan Raybould)