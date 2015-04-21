* API announces larger-than-expected 5.5 mln barrel US crude
build
* Saudi end of Yemen bombing eases Mideast tensions
* Vitol CEO sees lower prices in Q2 2015
(Recasts with API's larger-than-expected stock build numbers
and market reaction, paragraphs 5 and 9)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 21 Oil prices fell on Tuesday
after Saudi Arabia announced the end of its military campaign in
Yemen, easing tensions in the Middle East, and traders expected
another weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
The Saudi-led coalition bombing Yemen said its three-week
operation against Iran-allied Houthi rebels was over and it
would focus now on security, counterterrorism, aid and a
political solution for Yemen.
"The market's gone up quite a bit lately and was due for a
correction, so the Saudi announcement was a step in the right
direction in the sense that it diffuses some of the tensions in
the Middle East," said Joseph Posillico, senior vice president
of energy futures at Jefferies in New York.
On the stockpiles side, a Reuters survey showed that U.S.
crude inventories likely rose for the 15th straight week, adding
nearly 3 million barrels last week.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group,
meanwhile, said its own reading showed a stock build of 5.5
million barrels last week.
Official stockpiles data will be issued on Wednesday by the
government's Energy Information Administration.
U.S. crude's front-month May contract, which expired
at the close of Tuesday's session, finished down $1.12, or 2
percent, at $55.26 a barrel. The nearby June contract,
which will become the front-month beginning on Wednesday,
settled down $1.27 at $56.61.
UK North Sea Brent crude, the more widely used
global benchmark for oil, fell $1.37, or 2.1 percent, to $62.08.
Both U.S. crude and Brent extended losses in post-settlement
trade, after the release of the API data.
Despite those declines, Brent remained up nearly 12 percent
for April while U.S. crude was about 16 percent higher after
gains over the past two weeks on speculation that the selloff in
oil that began last summer was losing steam.
Some analysts disagree that the market is on the cusp of a
longer-term recovery.
Commerzbank's Carsten Fritsch sees Brent heading down to the
low $50s a barrel last seen in March.
The head of the world's largest oil trading company, Vitol,
said oil prices were likely to slip as refineries undergo
maintenance work in the second quarter.
"We will probably see another dip in oil prices in Q2", but
not below January lows, Ian Taylor told Reuters on the sidelines
of an industry conference in Lausanne, Switzerland.
