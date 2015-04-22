* Continued fighting in Yemen helps Brent close up 1 pct
* U.S. crude down as players weigh stock rise vs slower
output
* Graphic: U.S. crude oil inventories vs price
* link.reuters.com/seb64w
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 22 Oil prices diverged on
Wednesday with Brent closing up on renewed fighting in Yemen
while U.S. crude fell after another weekly rise in inventories
despite slower production.
Futures of U.K. North Sea Brent, the more globally used
benchmark for crude, settled up 1 percent as warplanes from a
Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen a day after Riyadh said it was
ending air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels there.
In New York, U.S. crude futures closed nearly 1 percent
lower after reeling between negative and positive territory as
players weighed government data that showed production declines
versus higher stockpiles.
Oil rallied hard and fast in the first two weeks of April on
worries about fallout from the fighting in Yemen, which sits
beside shipping lanes for Middle East crude. Signs that U.S. oil
production may be declining after months of increases added to
gains.
But with global demand for oil lagging output, the run-up
fizzled this week, although Brent remains up 14 percent on the
month. U.S. crude has risen more, gaining 18 percent since the
end of March.
On Wednesday, Brent settled up 65 cents at $62.73 a
barrel after the White House said the situation in Yemen
remained unstable and more work needed to be done in the region.
U.S. crude ended down 45 cents at $56.16 a barrel.
U.S. crude initially rebounded from the session low after
the government-run Energy Information Administration (EIA)
reported a drop of 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) in output last
week, the second straight week of lower production.
"It's another decline in production and the market is
certainly anxiously awaiting more of those, at least people who
are on the long side," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner
at New York's Energy Management Institute.
But the EIA also said U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 5.3
million barrels last week, higher than the 2.9 million-barrel
build expected by analysts in a Reuters survey, reaching a
record 489 million barrels.
Stocks at the key delivery point of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose
by 789,000 barrels. Energy markets intelligence firm Genscape
said tanks at Cushing were nearly 80 percent full.
The inventory build caused U.S. crude prices to seesaw
between a gain of 58 cents and loss of 88 cents, "making it
"difficult for people on both the long and short side", said
Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, William
Hardy, Ted Botha and Lisa Shumaker)