* Saudi-led coalition resumes Yemen bombing
* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, April 23 Oil prices extended gains on
Thursday as renewed fighting in Yemen brought focus back on
potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.
Saudi-led coalition warplanes continued bombing Yemen on
Wednesday despite an announcement by Riyadh that it was ending
its campaign of air strikes.
While Yemen itself is not among the biggest oil producers in
the region, Gulf producers ship oil along the Gulf of Aden on
Yemen's southern coast and through the narrow straits of Bab
el-Mandeb, between Yemen and Djibouti.
Oil prices have risen as much as $10 this month due to
supply concerns in the region as well as signs of stronger
global demand.
Brent crude for June delivery was up 32 cents at
$63.05 a barrel by 0153 GMT, after settling 65 cents higher.
U.S. crude for June delivery was trading 35 cents
higher as $56.51 a barrel. The contract had closed 45 cents
lower in the previous session.
The U.S. benchmark was weighed by Wednesday's government
data showing crude stockpiles rose 5.3 million barrels last
week, higher than the 2.9 million-barrel build expected by
analysts in a Reuters survey.
It was the 15th consecutive weekly build for crude stocks
and pushed U.S. commercial inventories to a record peak.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) also said
that domestic oil production saw its third weekly decline last
week in four.
But some experts said the weekly government data is
misleading and that output probably hasn't started falling yet,
despite a lower number of rigs drilling for oil.
Executives at the CERA industry gathering in Houston said
that with costs of fracking a shale well in the United States
falling faster than expected, producers could keep working in
oilfields that just months ago looked uncompetitive after the
oil price crash.
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael
Perry)