* Brent crude hits year high above $65, U.S. crude above $58
* U.S. gasoline at above $2 a gallon
* Rally fueled by Saudi-led bombing of Yemen, slowing U.S.
output
* Weak dollar stokes gains in commodities
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 23 Crude oil prices settled up 3
percent on Thursday, hitting 2015 highs, while U.S. gasoline
reached 5-month peaks after Saudi Arabia and its allies
maintained a bombing blitz in Yemen that heightened concerns
about the security of Middle East oil supplies.
Oil buyers also stoked the rally with bets that U.S. crude
output will shrink further after two straight weeks of declines.
The weak dollar also supported oil and other
dollar-denominated commodities. The euro gained more than
1 percent against the greenback, boosting oil demand from
holders of the European currency.
U.S. crude settled up $1.58, or 2.8 percent, at
$58.02 a barrel. Its session peak of $58.41 was a 2015 high.
U.K. North Sea Brent, a global benchmark for oil,
finished up $2.12, or 3.3 percent, at $64.85 a barrel. Its
session high was a 2015 peak of $65.58.
Front-month U.S. gasoline settled up 7 cents, or 4
percent, after hitting an intraday high above $2 a gallon, the
peak since Nov. 26.
"The Saudi escalation of its Yemen campaign is producing
exactly the kind of geopolitical tensions oil is known to rally
for," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy,
an oil markets advisory in Stamford, Connecticut.
"You also have the assumption that U.S. production will
continue to decline from cutbacks in oil rigs count and
exploration expenditure, though I'm not too much of a believer
in such improving fundamentals," he said.
Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition pounded Houthi
militiamen and military bases in Yemen, residents said, two days
after Riyadh announced it was ending the blitz.
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Yemen's southern coast controls
access to the Red Sea, Suez Canal and the ports of western Saudi
Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter.
U.S. oil production notched its third weekly decline in four
weeks, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
Oil prices have risen as much as $10 this month due to
worries about Middle East supplies and signs of stronger global
demand, particularly for automotive fuels.
But so far, world supplies of crude are still in a glut.
Latest estimates put production by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries at almost 2 million barrels per
day above demand for its oil in the first half.
U.S. government data on Wednesday showed domestic crude
stockpiles rose by 5.3 million barrels last week, well above a
forecast 2.9 million barrels, to a record 489 million barrels.
