* Saudi-led coalition continues Yemen bombings, driving
Brent up
* U.S. crude down on day but up for 6th straight week
* Producers, Wall Street at odds over price recovery
(Recasts with settlement prices, paragraphs 5-6)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 24 Oil prices diverged on
Friday, with Brent hitting 4-1/2-month highs on continued
fighting in Yemen as U.S. crude fell on concerns of another
upcoming stock build, though both benchmarks headed toward
weekly gains.
Fighting between Yemen's warring factions raged in southern
and central parts of the country, and air strikes from a
Saudi-led coalition hit Houthi militia forces, creating more
tensions over the security of Middle East oil supplies.
A softer dollar also lent support to Brent and formed a
floor beneath falling U.S. crude prices.
Worries that crude stockpiles in the United States could hit
a new record next week weighed on U.S. crude, even as overall
demand for oil and fuel products, especially gasoline, picked up
ahead of the peak summer driving season.
"It's a push-and-pull situation with the Yemen tensions
giving Brent support while U.S. prices get pulled down as people
steel themselves for another inventory rise next week," said
John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again
Capital.
Brent settled up 43 cents at $65.28 a barrel after
hitting a Dec. 10 high of $65.80. Brent also finished up for a
third straight week, gaining 3 percent this week.
U.S. crude closed down 59 cents at $57.15 a barrel,
retreating from Thursday's 2015 high of $58.41. It rose for a
sixth straight week, its longest such stretch since the first
quarter of 2014. This week's gain was 2.5 percent.
After a sell-off between June and January driven by
oversupply, oil prices seem to have found their footing in the
last three months, gaining about 20 percent in April.
Even so, oil producers and Wall Street are at odds on
whether the slump is over, with the financial community betting
the recovery will be quicker than the industry expects.
On Friday, Societe Generale raised its 2015 average price
forecast for Brent by $4.33 to $59.54 a barrel and for U.S.
crude by $4.28 to $53.62.
Some analysts warn that recent price gains could encourage
more U.S. shale oil production.
OPEC crude production, meanwhile, outstrips demand by nearly
2 million barrels per day.
Some oil majors are considering further spending cuts to
deal with an extended period of low prices.
"The hard facts are rather speaking for low prices," said
Eugen Weinberg at Commerzbank.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London and Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Meredith
Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)