* Analysts expect prices to remain low, but volatile
* Prices for put options higher than for call options
* Put options open interest also higher than for call
options
SINGAPORE, April 29 Oil prices dipped in early
Asian trading on Wednesday as high production and stocks
continued to undermine markets, and analysts said a rebound in
prices this year remained fragile, with volatility set to
persist.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 13 cents
from their last settlement to $64.51 per barrel at 0100 GMT.
U.S. WTI crude fell 17 cents to $56.89 a barrel.
Analysts said that supply and demand fundamentals pointed to
ongoing weakness in oil and other commodities.
"Despite a 45 percent rally in oil prices from their January
lows... we do not think the commodity cycle is turning
conclusively just yet and expect a lot of price volatility
ahead," Barclays said in its quarterly commodity review,
published on Wednesday.
"However, supply growth in many markets is still too rapid
and high inventory levels are likely to be a drag on prices for
some time, so we do not see much further price upside before
later in H2 15," it added.
Market data also implied that traders remained cautious
about a recent price rally.
Put options for WTI prices falling back to $40 a barrel are
currently worth 9 cents, compared with just 4 cents for call
options at $70 per barrel for WTI, implying more demand by
traders protecting themselves against lower prices.
A put option gives a trader the right, but not an
obligation, to sell a financial product at a specified price,
while a call option gives an investor the right to buy a product
at a specific price.
Similarly, open interest in put options for WTI prices to
fall back to just $30 a barrel has more than tripled since late
February to more than 45,500 open contracts.
This compares to just 27,800 and 21,300 open contracts for
call options of price rises to $80 and $70 a barrel,
respectively, for WTI, showing higher demand by traders to hedge
themselves against price falls.
