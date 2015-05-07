* Prices hit 2015 highs after first U.S. stock draw since
Jan
* Markets remain well supplied despite strong demand
* OPEC indicates it will not cut output alone
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 7 Oil prices fell on Thursday
morning in Asian trading after hitting 2015-highs in the
previous session as traders moved to take profits on a
multi-week rally.
The first drawdown in U.S. crude inventories since January
as well as a weakening dollar had fed the oil price rally.
The jump in oil prices has been supported by
stronger-than-expected demand growth and a slowdown in crude
supply, yet traders said that global crude markets remained well
supplied, prompting many to sell contracts to cash in on the
recent rally.
OPEC comments made overnight also indicate that core Gulf
oil producers are not wavering in their strategy to focus on
market share rather than cutting output alone, suggesting big
policy changes are unlikely at the June meeting unless non-OPEC
producers change their stance.
As a result, benchmark Brent crude futures were
trading at $67.25 per barrel at 0033 GMT, down 52 cents since
their last settlement. U.S. WTO crude was down 48 cents
at $60.45 a barrel.
"Weaker sentiment was also driven by comments from Iran's
oil minister, who indicated its output would increase to 3.8
million barrels per day within six months if sanctions were
lifted," ANZ bank said in a note.
India reached a deal on Wednesday to develop a strategic
port in southeast Iran despite U.S. pressure not to rush into
any such trade agreements before world powers clinch a final
nuclear accord with Tehran.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)