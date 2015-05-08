* Asian demand seen stable in May around 600 million barrels
* Prices fell 3 pct in previous session
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 8 Oil prices stabilised in early
trading on Friday, following a steep fall in the previous
session, as the demand outlook in Asia remained healthy despite
slowing economic growth.
Oil prices tumbled 3 percent on Thursday as a resurgent
dollar erased gains from the past two sessions, and after some
U.S. producers said they would ramp up drilling after months of
falling activity if prices continued to rise.
Healthy Asian demand data, however, helped stabilize prices
on Friday.
Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts said early
indicators showed that seaborne crude flows into Asia would be
around 80-82 million metric tonnes (586-601 million barrels) in
May, broadly steady with April.
Benchmark Brent crude was up 12 cents at $65.66 per
barrel at 0055 GMT. U.S. crude was 8 cents higher at
$59.02 a barrel.
Despite the slight increase in prices, some analysts said
that the market could be capped around $70 a barrel as there was
still an oversupply in crude and U.S. producers, which have
sharply reduced drilling in recent months of low prices, could
increase production.
"U.S. producers... indicated they would ramp up drilling
activity if prices continued to rise," ANZ bank said in a note.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)