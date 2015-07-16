* Britain's biggest oilfield shut by power outage - traders
* Expectations for Cushing crude stocks rise weigh on U.S.
crude
* Brent August crude contract expires
(Updates prices to settlement, adds Iran tanker heads to Asia)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 16 Front-month Brent crude prices
rose on Thursday after a power outage shut production at
Britain's largest oilfield and as the August contract approached
expiration.
U.S. crude futures settled lower after giving up gains
reacting to data from industry intelligence firm Genscape
showing higher crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub,
traders said.
Expiring Brent August crude rose 46 cents to settle
and go off the board at $57.51 a barrel, having reached $58.21.
September Brent crude fell 20 cents to settle at
$56.92, off its $58 intraday peak.
August Brent moved to a premium to September LCOc1-LCOc2
and reached 75 cents intraday, the highest for front-month Brent
to the nearby month since June 2014, according to Reuters data.
U.S. August crude fell 50 cents to settle at $50.91,
having swung from $50.34 to $52.71.
"Another build at Cushing would be bearish for U.S. crude,
and the Buzzard outage and contract expiration are supporting
Brent," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
Britain's Buzzard oilfield was closed after power supplies
failed, traders said.
It normally pumps 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day (bpd)
but went down early on Thursday, traders said.
A spokeswoman for Buzzard operator Nexen, a unit of China's
CNOOC Ltd, declined to comment.
Buzzard is the single biggest contributor to the Forties
crude stream, one of four crude grades underpinning the price of
over-the-counter Brent, which is linked to Brent futures.
In a potentially bearish development, an Iranian supertanker
with 2 million barrels of oil headed to Asia after sitting in
Iranian waters for months, the first vessel storing crude to
sail after this week's agreement between global powers and Iran
over Tehran's nuclear program.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for
the U.S. crude contract have risen nearly 1 million barrels
since last Friday, according Genscape data, trading sources
said.
Last week total U.S. crude inventories fell 4.3 million
barrels but stocks at Cushing rose 438,000 barrels, according to
the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released on
Wednesday.
Crude runs at U.S. refineries jumped 229,000 bpd last week
to 16.83 million bpd, a record high, according to EIA data, as
refiners reacted to strong gasoline demand.
But Olivier Jakob, head of Swiss energy consultancy
Petromatrix, cautioned that the market might not be as well
balanced when seasonal maintenance shuts some refineries in the
fall.
