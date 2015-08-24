* Oil tumbles most since early July, hitting new post-2009
lows
* China equities collapse sparks global markets sell-off
* Iran says will defend market share "at any cost"
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Oil's weeks-long slump
accelerated sharply on Monday with prices tumbling as much as 6
percent to fresh 6-1/2-year lows as a renewed dive in the
Chinese equities market sent global financial markets into a
tailspin.
A near 9-percent fall in China shares roiled global markets
and sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than
1,000 points in early trading. Wall Street pared losses by
mid-morning, briefly easing oil's slide, but a second wave of
selling re-emerged in the afternoon.
Oil's biggest one-day drop in nearly two months suggested
that worst-case fears over the economic outlook in China, the
world's second-largest oil consumer, have eclipsed immediate
signs of persistent oversupply as the main motivator.
"Today's falls are not about oil market fundamentals. It's
all about China," Carsten Fritsch, senior oil analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"The fear is of a hard landing and that things get out of the
control of the Chinese authorities."
Brent October crude fell $2.77, or 6.1 percent, to
settle at $42.69 a barrel but fell to a contract low of $42.23
in post-settlement trading, the lowest front-month price since
March 2009.
Prices extended losses in after-hours trading, as the U.S.
S&P Index fell by more than 4 percent at one point.
U.S. October crude fell $2.21 or 5.5 percent to
settle at $38.24, the lowest since February 2009. The $37.75
session and contract low was the lowest since February 2009.
U.S. crude, on pace for a 18 percent monthly loss, posted
its eighth consecutive weekly loss on Friday, the longest weekly
losing streak since 1986.
Oil's more nearly 40 percent slump since its late-June high
has set off alarm bells among some hard-hit members of OPEC,
triggering some talk of an emergency meeting, although even most
Gulf members see that as unlikely.
The sentiment-driven slump took a toll across the markets,
with many raw materials plumbing new lows. The 19-commodity
Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index dropped
nearly 2.7 percent to its lowest since late 2002.
"Macro factors are currently dominating micro factors in the
oil market," analysts at Standard Chartered said in a report.
The focus on macro affairs has, for the moment, taken
traders' minds off of the looming slowdown in crude demand this
autumn, when refiners shut for seasonal work. U.S. oil
inventories likely rose by 2.2 million barrels last week,
extending an early build-up in excess supplies.
