* US crude futures settle up 4 pct, Brent up nearly 3 pct
* Gasoline demand up year on year, bullish for late summer
* US crude stockpiles up as a whole, Cushing inventories off
* Weak dollar, Wall St rally add support to oil market
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Oil prices rallied on
Thursday, with U.S. crude settling up 4 percent as indications
of strong demand for gasoline overshadowed a report showing
increased U.S. crude inventories.
A weaker dollar also made dollar-denominated crude more
affordable to holders of the euro, while gains on Wall Street
enhanced bullish sentiment in oil markets.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed demand
for gasoline over the latest four-week period was up almost 4
percent from a year ago, bullish for late-summer consumption of
the motor fuel. Gasoline inventories, meanwhile, rose just about
half of expected levels last week.
"Demand ... remains strong year over year as consumers take
advantage of low gasoline and distillate prices," said Chris
Jarvis, an analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick,
Maryland.
Encouragement about gasoline demand outweighed concerns over
data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose nearly 2.6 million
barrels last week, more than double the build of 933,000 barrels
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Worries about the rise in crude inventories was also
alleviated by a drawdown in crude stockpiles at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude.
The U.S. crude front-month contract settled up $1.77,
or 4 percent, at $45.92 a barrel, after briefly topping $46.
The front-month for Brent, the global oil benchmark,
settled up $1.31, or 2.8 percent, at $48.89 a barrel.
Earlier, oil was down in Asian trading after the region's
biggest economy, China, reported a near 6 percent drop in its
producer price index in August, the biggest drop since the
depths of the global financial crisis in late 2009.
Car sales in China fell 3 percent in August from a year
earlier, the fifth straight monthly fall as the slowest economic
expansion in 25 years wiped out growth in the world's top auto
market.
Oil prices have tumbled by over half since June 2014 from a
global supply glut reinforced by the slowdown in China and other
Asian economies - the main growth engine for commodities.
Keeping pressure on prices, producer group OPEC has kept the
spigots open to protect market share. Sources told Reuters top
oil exporter Saudi Arabia was disinclined to hold a summit of
oil-producing countries if the discussions failed to produce
concrete action toward defending oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, William Hardy, W
Simon, David Gregorio and Jeffrey Benkoe)