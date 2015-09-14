* Weak China data, gasoline spark Monday's oil selloff
* Brent-U.S. crude spread below $2.60
* Genscape reports Cushing draw of 1.8 mln barrels last week
* Reuters poll forecasts flat U.S. crude stocks
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Brent fell almost 4 percent on
Monday, narrowing U.S. crude's discount against the global oil
benchmark to the lowest level since January, after an industry
report of a large supply draw and government data forecasting
lower U.S. crude output.
Oil prices saw another tumble with the onset of
mid-September trading as soft economic data out of China and
weak gasoline prices pressured the market.
But a report from market intelligence firm Genscape
estimating a drawdown of about 1.8 million barrels last week at
the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude helped U.S.
crude futures outperform Brent.
"It was a big draw," Scott Shelton, commodities specialist
at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina, said, referring to the
Genscape estimate, which compares against the previous largest
drop of 1.9 million barrels noted for Cushing by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) in the week ended June 19.
On Monday, the EIA forecast that U.S. shale oil output would
drop for a sixth straight month in October.
A Reuters poll, meanwhile, forecast U.S. crude inventories
as a whole to have been unchanged last week, after four
straight weeks of builds. The EIA will issue official stockpiles
data on Wednesday.
Brent settled down $1.77, or 3.7 percent, at $46.37
a barrel, the lowest settlement in two weeks.
U.S. crude, also known as WTI, closed down 63 cents,
or 1.4 percent, at $44 a barrel.
The spread between the two CL-LCO1=R, one of the most
popular trades in oil, fell to as low as $2.32, its smallest
difference since Jan. 23. It hit a 14-month high above $13 in
March when U.S. crude fell to six-year lows.
Barclays said it expected an even tighter spread.
"While the flat price in WTI crude oil has become more
choppy, marked by alternating up-and-down days over the past
week, relative performance versus Brent continues to improve,"
Barclays technical strategist Lynnden Branigan said in a note.
Brent has plunged from a June 2014 high above $115 a barrel
to under $47 due to a global oil glut and worries about China's
economy.
"We think we are near the floor, but nothing precludes that
we temporarily move lower," Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of
commodity strategy for BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil
Forum on Monday.
Oil also fell on Monday after growth in China's investment
and factory output missed forecasts in August, reinforcing the
possibility that the country's third-quarter growth could be
below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
