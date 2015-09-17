(Corrects 3rd bullet point, first and fourth paragraph to
Cushing drawdown was the biggest since February 2014, not
biggest in 7 months)
* U.S. crude settles up almost 6 pct, Brent above 4 pct
* Oil spikes after U.S. stockpiles slump vs Reuters poll
* Cushing alone see sharpest crude drawdown since Feb 2014
* Oil further supported by doubts about U.S. rate hike
* Coming Up: Federal Reserve decision on rate hike, Thursday
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Oil prices jumped as much as 6
percent on Wednesday, after the largest U.S. crude drawdown
since February 2014 at the key delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma fed a new round of market volatility.
Oil bulls were also encouraged by doubts on whether the
Federal Reserve will decide to hike U.S. interest rates on
Thursday after tame August inflation data.
Some speculators in oil had bet on a big U.S. draw since
Monday, after market intelligence firm Genscape estimated a
drawdown of 1.8 million barrels in Cushing.
Official data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed a total U.S. inventory drop of 2.1 million
barrels for the week ended Sept. 11. The Cushing draw itself was
1.9 million, the largest since February 2014.
The draw numbers were bullish beyond average analysts'
forecasts. A Reuters poll called for a total stockpile growth of
1.2 million barrels last week.
Even so, the EIA also cited an unexpected build of about 3
million barrels in gasoline and distillate stocks.
"The gasoline and distillates build completely negate the
crude draw," said Donald Morton, energy trader for Herbert J.
Sims & Co in Fairfield, Connecticut.
"A total stockpile of 153 million barrels for distillates is
huge. It's the Fed's show from here on," Morton added.
A decision by the Fed to keep U.S. interest rates low could
restrain the dollar, making dollar-denominated crude cheaper for
holders of other currencies. The dollar retreated from a
one-week high after an unexpected 0.1 percent decline in U.S.
consumer prices in August.
U.S. crude settled up $2.56, or 5.7 percent, at
$47.15 a barrel.
Global oil benchmark Brent finished up $2, or 4.2
percent, at $49.75.
Oil has seen big price swings since the end of August on a
mixed supply-demand outlook from the EIA, the International
Energy Agency and producer group OPEC. Influential Wall Street
trader Goldman Sachs' lower projections for forward oil prices
added to the volatility.
Some analysts expect an erratic but continuous recovery from
the 6-1/2 year lows of $42.23 hit in Brent and $37.75 in U.S.
crude in August.
"If the market continues to get data points similar to this
week, which the markets have been anticipating for a while now,
oil prices will continue to firm up and find support," said
Chris Jarvis at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)