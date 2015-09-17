* Trade choppy after Fed leaves interest rate steady
* Brent premium to U.S. crude drops below $2
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity following
Federal reserve announcement)
By Robert Gibbons and Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Global oil futures fell
Thursday, resuming their slide after a brief spike following the
Federal Reserve's announcement that it would leave U.S. interest
rates unchanged.
Economists saw about a one-in-four chance of a rate
increase. The dollar eased ahead of the announcement. A weaker
U.S. currency can be supportive to dollar-denominated
commodities like oil.
Both U.S. crude and Brent extended losses ahead of the 2
p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) announcement. After the decision was
announced, U.S. crude darted into positive territory while Brent
pared losses. Within 10 minutes, both benchmarks relinquished
gains.
The CBOE oil volatility index fell ahead of the
announcement but jumped nearly 15 percent in the minute after
the decision. It traded more than 9 percent lower in the day by
crude oil settlement.
Many in the market shrugged off the Fed's decision, saying
traders will focus instead on other macro factors.
"The oil market will go back to watching to see if the
economic slowdown in China spreads to other economies and
whether low oil prices start to lower U.S. oil production
significantly," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Analysts suggested a weaker dollar would provide some
support to crude oil prices, which were pressured early on
Thursday after weak Japanese data revived fears over the
prospects for global growth.
Japan's exports slowed a second straight month in August, a
sign that China's economic slowdown could be damaging the
world's third-biggest economy.
The Japanese figures followed worrying data from other Asian
economies, including South Korea and Taiwan, creating anxiety
over possible effects of slower growth in China.
"Brent structure has been appreciably weaker than that of
WTI (U.S. crude) as it remains much more sensitive to the
bearish element of increasing availability of North Sea barrels,
excessive OPEC output and Chinese economic concerns," Jim
Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a
note.
Brent crude for November delivery fell 67 cents to
settle at $49.08 a barrel.
U.S. October crude fell 25 cents to settle at $46.90
a barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S crude CL-LCO1=R slid, and settled
at $1.88 a barrel.
U.S. oil output has begun to ease after six years of sharp
increases. Energy Information Administration data shows U.S.
crude and condensate production peaked at 9.612 million barrels
per day (bpd) in April and had declined by 316,000 bpd by June.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and
Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, William
Hardy and David Gregorio)