LONDON, Sept 25 Oil prices edged up on Friday
boosted by stronger than expected U.S. economic data though the
longer-term outlook for energy markets remains weak due to a
global oil supply glut and uncertainty over economic growth
prospects in Asia.
Globally traded Brent crude oil futures were at
$48.62 per barrel by 1335 GMT, up 45 cents from their last
close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up
89 cents at $45.80 a barrel, having gained $1 earlier.
The gains accelerated after U.S. government data showed the
economy expanded at a annual pace of 3.9 percent in the second
quarter, more than previously estimated, on stronger consumer
spending and construction.
Oil prices rose more than 25 percent in late August after a
slowing rig count and reduction in U.S. crude stocks implied a
tightening North American market and an easing of the global oil
supply glut.
But Brent is still down 24 percent so far in the third
quarter, putting it on track for the second largest quarterly
drop since 2008.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that marginal
production costs in places such as the United States were poised
to fall due to improved drilling efficiencies, meaning
production will not decline as steeply as expected.
"The decline in oil price assumptions represents the
prospects of a more prolonged recovery," S&P analyst Thomas
Watters said.
"Despite 2015 capital spending cuts of 30-40 percent by many
U.S. exploration and production companies and prices that are
lower than many producers' all-in drilling and production costs,
there has not been a significant decline in oil production."
S&P cut its Brent and WTI forecasts by $5 to $50 per barrel
and $45 per barrel respectively for this year and said it saw
2016 prices at $55 for Brent and $50 for WTI.
HSBC said that markets had focused too much on China's
slowdown, warning that many developed economies were faltering
as well.
"It turns out that developed market imports haven't been
anywhere near as robust as relatively upbeat local demand data
would suggest ... For all their recent swagger, developed
markets are hardly firing on all cylinders. So, don't just blame
China," the bank said on Friday.
