LONDON Aug 16 Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell by more than $1 on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's gains, as soft U.S. economic data spurred fresh fears of looming weak oil demand from the world's top oil consumer while a rebound in the dollar weighed.

By 0712 GMT, Brent futures were $1.21 lower at $108.70 a barrel, after dipping to intra day lows of $108.65 a barrel earlier. U.S. light crude futures CLc1 were meanwhile $1.01 lower at $86.86 a barrel. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)