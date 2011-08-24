* Brent, U.S. crude stall ahead of Bernanke's speech
* Surprise drop in U.S. oil stocks offer support
* Nigerian force majeure on exports trims supply
* Worries about instability in Libya persist
(Adds EIA data, updates prices)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Aug 24 Oil prices edged up to $110 a
barrel on Wednesday with support from disruptions to supply
tempered by caution over demand and a key speech due from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
Reduced crude U.S. stockpiles seen in data this week, a
still uncertain outlook for Libyan exports and a force majeure
declared on Tuesday by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on Bonny Light
sweet crude provided support for prices.
"There is not a lot of impetus in either direction, with the
market caught between problems with supply on one side - with
Libyan exports offline and probably offline for some time - and
weak economic growth and slowing demand," said Tobias Merath,
Head of Private Banking Commodity Research at Credit Suisse.
Oil trading was likely to remain cautious at least until
Bernanke's speech, which could help clarify the outlook for the
U.S. economy and provide momentum, Merath added.
Bernanke is expected to express his disappointment over U.S.
growth and offer remedial action to kick-start the world's
largest economy and key oil consumer when he speaks to a central
bank conference on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 97 cents at $110.28 a barrel at
1442 GMT. U.S. October crude CLc1 was up 91 cents at $86.35 a
barrel.
EIA SURPRISE
Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed crude
stocks fell a surprise 2.21 million barrels, against analyst
forecasts for an 800,000-barrel rise. The report was in line
with Tuesday's API data showing a 3.3 million barrel draw in the
week to Aug. 19.
"The crude draw is a big number," said Carl Larry, director
of energy derivatives and research at brokerage Blue Ocean in
New York. "We continue to draw and those numbers might only even
out as we head into turnarounds. Demand is still pretty solid
from an overall perspective."
The outlook for Libya is still uncertain, where worries
remain about internal divisions within the opposition in the
post-Gaddafi era, potentially sparking a new period of
instability and further hampering oil exports.
On Monday Libya's former top oil official Shokri Ghanem said
it would take as long as 18 months for the country's oil flow to
reach the pre-war level of around 1.6 million barrels per day
(bpd), nearly 2 percent of global supply.
Supply from Africa took another hit on Tuesday with trade
sources reporting the entire Bonny Light programme - around
190,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September and 216,000 bpd in
October - had been withdrawn after a hacksaw attack on Tuesday.
"The force majeure in Nigeria is important, but not as
important as it was last time as demand has fallen since and
hence there should be room for the force majeure in the
supply/demand balance," said Thorbjørn Bak Jensen, an oil market
analyst at A/S Global Risk Management Ltd.
On the demand side, investors' hopes are pinned on the
Federal Reserve to rescue the U.S. and euro zone economies from
sliding back into recession.
German business sentiment added to gloom, dropping more than
expected in August in a further sign European growth is slowing.
"Currently it is wait and see for Friday's Jackson Hole
speech by Bernanke and the possible QE3 ahead," Jensen said.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Jason Neely)