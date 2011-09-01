LONDON, Sept 1 Brent crude futures fell by more than $1 in early European trade following a dismal reading of European manufacturing data, which triggered worries about a double-pronged recession and falling crude demand.

By 0845 GMT, Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 85 cents lower at $114 a barrel, bouncing back from an earlier low of $113.73 but unable to sustain gains to around $115.27 a barrel earlier in the session. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)