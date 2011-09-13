* IEA cuts oil demand growth forecast, follows OPEC's Monday
LONDON, 13 Set
LONDON, 13 Set Oil pared early gains after the
International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its estimate for demand
growth and raised its supply forecast on Tuesday, countering
support provided by rebounds in the euro and in stock markets.
The IEA, which advises 28 industrialised countries on
policy, said slowing economic growth had led the agency to cut
its oil demand growth forecast by 160,000 barrels per day for
2011 and by 190,000 bpd for 2012.
Supply was also seen to rise more rapidly than previously
forecast over the next year, with Libyan crude oil production
capacity coming back sooner than expected and signs OPEC output
was continuing to grow.
"It is possible that we could see an easing in the tightness
of the market in the months ahead," said David Fyfe, head of the
IEA's oil industry and markets division.
Brent LCOc1 was flat at $112.25 a barrel at 0913 GMT,
erasing gains of $1 a barrel in the early hours of trade. US
crude CLc1 was 34 cents higher at $88.53 a barrel, off an
early high of $89.21.
The IEA's revision followed a similar cut in another closely
watched report on Monday by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries. Disappointing U.S. data was the main worry,
but a slowdown in China and India was also a concern.
"Oil demand is weak going forward. If we are going to rely
on the global economy, then we have to rely on China, the only
economy with decent numbers coming out," said Rob Montefusco, an
oil trader at Sucden Financial.
The world's top consumer, the United States, also lowered
its projection for growth earlier this month, trimming the
figure for demand in 2012 by 250,000 bpd.
OUTSIDE SUPPORT
Stocks steadied and the euro rebounded from a seven-month
low against the dollar after a report that Italy may get
financial support from China, easing worries about defaults in
the euro zone.
"This is a shallow bounce because of Wall Street ending
higher, so there is some confidence returning, but I don't think
anybody would be putting any big positions given the global
situation," said Victor Say, an analyst at Informa Global
Markets in Singapore.
"You never know what is going to blow up in Europe next."
But an expected drop in U.S. crude inventories was also
supporting markets, with analysts estimating a 3 million barrel
draw last week after Tropical Storm Lee disrupted oil production
in the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters poll showed.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its weekly report on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, followed by government
figures from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
In other news, executives at Reuters Russia Investment
summit said Russian oil exports would jump and production rise
as a result of changes to energy taxes designed to help the
world's largest oil producer keep its lead over OPEC heavyweight
Saudi Arabia.
