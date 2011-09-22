* Brent volumes top U.S. crude, hit highest since June
* Brent, US crude hit six-week lows
* World stocks down more than 4 percent
* Measures announced by Fed disappoint investors
* Euro zone, China manufacturing slow
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on
Thursday after alarmingly weak Chinese industrial data and a bleak economic
outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered the biggest commodity
sell-off since May.
Brent and U.S. crude futures both dropped below the range held for most
of the past month, in heavy trading that extended losses from the previous
session after the U.S. central bank warned the world's top economy faced
significant downside risks.
Data showing private sector business activity in Europe and China, one
of the most important sources of growth in commodity demand, declined
sharply this month added to worries.
Stocks dropped 4 percent and the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a
19-commodity global benchmark for the asset class, plunged 4.4 percent in
the biggest rout since May 5, as investors headed into safer havens such as
the dollar and U.S. government bonds. [ID:nS1E78L0M6]
"We're just not seeing any real signs of life out there economically.
Traders are heading to higher ground," said Rob Kurzatkowski, futures
analyst with OptionsXpress.
"There is just a lot of doom and gloom out there in the markets."
Brent crude LCOc1 lost $4.87 to settle at $105.49 a barrel, after
dropping to $105.02 earlier, the lowest level since Aug. 11.
U.S. crude CLc1 was harder hit, settling down $5.41 at $80.51. It was
the biggest one-day drop in prices since Aug. 8, with prices touching
$79.66 a barrel during intraday activity.
Heating oil's premium to RBOB gasoline futures hit the highest level
since January 2009, as weak demand in the United States dragged the
gasoline contract down 4 percent. [ID:nS1E78L0QC]
VOLUME SHIFT
Brent trading volumes again eclipsed those of U.S. futures, which have
traditionally been the more heavily traded contract.
Nearly 770,000 Brent contracts trade by late Thursday, the heaviest
volume since late June and 93 percent above the 30-day moving average. U.S.
crude trading volumes totaled 723,000 contracts, more than 9 percent above
that average.
Market players said with traders focusing on wider factors outside of
the oil market, such as the euro zone crisis and the economic outlook,
Brent was drawing more activity this week.
Brent is viewed as a better benchmark of global conditions, as high
volumes of crude from Canada weigh down inventories at the U.S.
Midcontinent, where the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point of the U.S.
contract is located.
"The focus on Brent has only intensified with these macro economic
developments," said Joseph Arsenio, managing director at Arsenio Capital
Management in Larkspur, California.
"WTI is a contract that doesn't relate well to most refiners, while
Brent does. The prospect of a recessionary environment relates rather
directly to the refiners and therefore to Brent."
COMMODITIES HAMMERED
Data from No. 2 oil consumer China showed once-booming manufacturing
contracted for a third consecutive month, while the euro zone's dominant
service sector shrank in September for the first in two years, intensifying
anxiety about another global setback. [ID:nL5E7KM1AQ]
Commodities came under pressure on Wednesday after the Fed detailed
additional stimulus measures to help push down long-term rates. Investors
worried the latest plan would have little effect on lending and that there
appeared to be few solutions to sluggish worldwide demand.
Benchmark industrial metal copper -- viewed by some as a key indicator
of future economic conditions -- hit a one-year low on Thursday.
[ID:nL3E7KM1MQ]
Gold, which hit record highs earlier this year as a safe haven amid the
economic uncertainty, fell as much as 4.7 percent as investors rushed into
the U.S. dollar. [GOL/] [USD/]
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson and David Sheppard in New York, Jessica
Donati in London, Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by John Picinich)