* European equities rise, dollar declines
* Brent down nearly 5 pct in week, biggest weekly decline in
seven
* JPMorgan maintains Brent price forecast for 2012
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 23 Brent crude climbed above $106 a
barrel on Friday as a pledge by the G20 economies to preserve
financial stability supported equities and the euro, and some
investors saw the previous day's slide to a six-week low as a
buying opportunity.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20
said they would take "all steps necessary" to calm the global
financial system, helping the euro advance against the dollar
and European shares to rise.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.07 at $106.56 by 0854 GMT,
after rising as high as $107.00 U.S. crude CLc1 gained 75
cents to $81.26 a barrel, after rising as high as $81.81.
"We're seeing some stabilisation, some buyers coming in
bargain-hunting," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "It's too early to say if prices have
bottomed, given economic concerns."
Oil has been under pressure over the past few days after the
International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast,
followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's warning of "significant
downside risks" to the economy.
On Thursday, Brent lost $4.87 to settle at $105.49 on
concern demand will fall as weak economic data from China and
Europe triggered fears of a recession.
Brent is down nearly 5 percent for the week and was heading
for its biggest weekly decline in just over a month and a half.
"It is just a short-covering rally that we are seeing
today," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director for Commodity
Broking Services in Sydney. "Otherwise, the overall direction is
weak. Oil has been moving in line with equities.
Despite the slump, JP Morgan maintained its price forecast
of $115 a barrel for Brent for 2012, citing the prospect of
supply curbs by OPEC producers to prop up prices.
"As long as producers are prepared to trim output back to
mid-2010 levels, we believe that Brent is likely to remain in a
$100 to $120 per barrel range, and it would likely require a
recession as deep as 2009 or those seen in the early 1980s to
trigger a material downgrade," the bank said in a report.
"A recession of that magnitude would necessitate a
significant price adjustment."
OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said this week the
members which raised output to compensate for the shutdown of
Libyan supplies will certainly reduce production as the North
African country's output recovers.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Manash Goswami in Singapore;
Editing by Alison Birrane)