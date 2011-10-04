LONDON Oct 4 Brent crude futures LCOc1 on Tuesday dropped below the psychologically-important $100 per barrel level, dragged lower on fears that the euro zone might struggle to contain the unfolding Greek crisis.

Brent last fell under $100 on August 9.

U.S. light crude futures CLc1 fell by more than $2, and traded down $1.91 at $75.70 a barrel by 1146 GMT; while Brent was $1.58 lower at $100.13 a barrel.

(Reporting by Zaida Espana)