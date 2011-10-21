* Stock markets up on hopes of debt crisis resolution

* Dollar falls to record low against the Japanese yen

* Ifo index shows German business morale still falling

* Coming up: EU summits on Sunday and Wednesday (Updates throughout)

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON, Oct 21 Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel to above $111 on Friday on optimism that summits of European leaders over the next few days could agree a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

France and Germany said European leaders would examine in detail a global solution to the crisis on Sunday and aim to adopt a plan on Wednesday at the latest.

Stocks bounced after Paris and Berlin said a comprehensive euro zone debt deal was on its way, although a fragile euro and strong bund futures suggested not everyone was convinced.

A weaker dollar index also supported dollar-denominated crude oil prices, traders said. The U.S. currency fell to a record low against the yen while the euro simultaneously rose to session highs.

The long-running saga was meant to be concluded at a meeting of regional leaders over the weekend, but disagreement over the make-up of the sovereign rescue fund stalled talks.

By 1330 GMT, the benchmark December Brent crude contract LCOc1 was trading around $111.40 per barrel, $1.64 higher, having hit an intraday high of $111.65.

U.S. light crude oil futures CLc1 were up $1.80 at $87.87, having earlier hit a high of $88.25.

"There is renewed hope that European leaders will pull something out of the bag and manage to come up with a solution to the debt crisis," said Daniel Briesemann, commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Failure to deal with the debt crisis has damaged confidence and EU leaders know they have to come up with a credible plan.

IFO

German business sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in October, with the Ifo index dropping to its lowest since mid-2010 and compounding fears Europe's biggest economy is headed for a sharp slowdown.

Analysts said the risk for financial markets was that EU leaders would fail to deliver what was expected: a solution to the debt crisis.

Caren Seren Varol, a risk manager at Global Risk Management, said Brent could climb to around $114 if there was "some solid agreement on the debt crisis", but added:

"If there is no agreement, we may see prices fall all the way down to the $103-$104 level."

Investors are worried deep divisions between France and Germany mean there will be scant progress on strengthening the euro zone bailout fund. The major sticking point is over how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a 440 billion euro ($600 billion) fund so far used to bail out Portugal and Ireland.

France and Germany disagree over the best way to bolster the facility, with Paris fearing its triple-A credit rating could come under threat if the wrong method is chosen.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao argues Brent will remain neutral in a range of $106.96-$110.30 per barrel.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, bucking a broader sell-off across commodities. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 1 percent as cotton, cocoa and coffee joined a plunge led by copper.

Oil gained mostly because prices have been tracking equities and news from the European Union, while fundamentals are driving copper and other commodities, Varol said. (Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)