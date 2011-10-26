* Brent slips under $111, WTI-Brent spread hovers near $17
* Coming Up: EIA U.S. oil inventory data; 1430 GMT
* EU leaders summit 1500 GMT, euro zone heads of state
meeting 1730 GMT
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Oct 26 Brent crude futures edged lower
on Wednesday, paring back earlier gains, amid worries that
Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to its burgeoning
sovereign debt crisis.
Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the U.S.
crude rally of 6.5 percent in the last three sessions, were 43
cents lower at $110.49 a barrel by 0845 GMT.
U.S. crude CLc1 was flat by the same time at $93.17 a
barrel, after posting gains yesterday of around 1.6 percent.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to $17.35
after it closed on Tuesday at $17.75, the narrowest settle since
early July and coming in sharply from a record of about $28 a
barrel on Oct. 14.
Investors remain cautious ahead of the meeting of euro zone
heads of state due at 1730 GMT after EU officials said there is
little likelihood of concrete details or numbers being agreed.
"European economic uncertainty is keeping a lid on prices
but the resurgence in Chinese demand stops markets falling too
far," said Jefferies Bache oil broker Christopher Bellew.
European Union finance ministers cancelled a meeting set for
Wednesday but a summit of EU leaders and euro zone leaders will
proceed as normal, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.
But the prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the
euro zone debt crisis look dim, with deep disagreement remaining
on critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to
give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.
"There's been a lot of hope that the euro zone would get
their act together. But maybe that was a little bit overdone on
the upside and a little over optimistic," said Tokyo-based risk
manager Tony Nunan of Mitsubishi Corp.
U.S. INVENTORIES
Eyes are on the U.S. Energy Information Agency's weekly oil
stockpiles data due at 1430 GMT, which according to a Reuters
poll should show an increase as imports rebounded from a steep
drop in the previous week.
Stockpiles of crude are expected to have risen 1.3 million
barrels for the week ended Oct 21.
According to data from industry group American Petroleum
Institute late on Tuesday, U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7
million barrels last week, more than double the 1.3 million
barrel build forecast by the Reuters poll.
But total U.S. oil inventories have tightened and are
approximately 8 percent lower than the same time last year at
332.9 million barrels, according to the EIA.
The Midwest crude surplus is subsiding, at least
temporarily, with stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma -- delivery point
for WTI -- plunging by more than a quarter since hitting a 42
million barrel high this spring.
