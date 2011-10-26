* Brent slips below $110, WTI-Brent spread hovers above $17

* EIA U.S. oil stocks up 4.74 mln bbls, vs 1.3 mln build forecast

* EU leaders summit 1500 GMT, euro zone heads of state 1730 GMT (Updates prices after U.S. inventories data)

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, Oct 26 Oil futures extended falls on Wednesday, having risen earlier in the session, after weekly U.S. inventory data showed an increase in crude stockpiles and due to investor jitters that Europe may fail to deliver a firm solution to its sovereign debt crisis.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, which have lagged the U.S. crude rally of 6.5 percent in the last three sessions, were $1.69 cents lower at $109.23 a barrel by 1457 GMT.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell by $2.42 to near session lows of $90.75 a barrel, after posting gains on Tuesday of around 1.6 percent.

Weekly U.S. crude oil stocks rose 4.74 million barrels, compared with a forecast for a 1.3 million barrel build, data from the Department of Energy showed. Refined product stocks dropped more than expected, however, despite higher refining rates.

"Overall, this report is supportive, but here again, as just witnessed by the price action now, it's responding more to the financial flows than the physical," said Kyle Cooper, managing director at IAF Advisors in Houston.

Investors remained cautious ahead of a meeting of euro zone heads of state at 1730 GMT after EU officials said there was little likelihood of concrete details or numbers being agreed.

"European economic uncertainty is keeping a lid on prices, but the resurgence in Chinese demand stops markets falling too far," said Jefferies Bache oil broker Christopher Bellew.

The prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone debt crisis looked dim, with deep disagreement remaining on critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to give the region's EFSF bailout fund greater firepower.

"There is an alarming vacuum as far as facts are concerned when you consider that we were told a 'comprehensive solution' would be revealed at today's summit," David Hufton wrote in a note from PVM. "There is no agreement it seems on two of the key pillars of a solution - the Greek debt haircut level and the mechanism to increase the EFSF's fire power."

Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was quoted at $17.83 after it closed on Tuesday at $17.75, the narrowest settle since early July and coming in sharply from a record of about $28 a barrel on Oct. 14.

U.S. INVENTORIES

U.S. crude stocks rose 4.74 million barrels to 337.63 million barrels on a jump in imports last week and oil product inventories fell, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

A Reuters poll forecast a build in stockpiles of crude of 1.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 21.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.35 million barrels to 204.92 million barrels, slightly smaller than the 1.6 million barrel draw forecast by analysts.

Distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, fell 4.28 million barrels to 145.46 million barrels. On average analysts had forecast a 1.9 million barrel draw.

According to data from industry group American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday, U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week, more than double the 1.3 million barrel build forecast by the Reuters poll.

But total U.S. oil inventories have tightened and are approximately 8 percent lower than the same time last year at 332.9 million barrels, according to the EIA.

The Midwest crude surplus is subsiding, at least temporarily, with stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma -- delivery point for WTI -- plunging by more than a quarter since hitting a 42 million barrel high this spring. (Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Barker)