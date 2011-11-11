* Market watching euro zone crisis, MENA supply risks
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Nov 11 Brent crude rose on Friday
above $114 a barrel, adding to gains in the previous session, on
hopes that developments in highly indebted Italy and Greece were
part of a move that will help avert a wider crisis in the
region.
BY 0914 GMT, Brent crude futures were 52 cents a
barrel firmer at $114.23, after settling Thursday up $1.40. U.S.
light crude futures meanwhile traded 55 cents higher at
$98.33 a barrel, after closing at a 15-week high of $97.78.
Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity
measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone
meltdown; while a new emergency government is expected within
days, ending the Berlusconi era..
Greece's prime minister designate will name a new crisis
cabinet on Friday, that will under new president Lucas Papademos
roll out painful austerity measures and calm the political
turmoil that has threatened to bankrupt Athens and force it out
of the euro zone.
"Prices are still quite strong, given the environment. The
focus is still the debt crisis in the euro zone: the headwinds
from there abate somewhat with the new government in Greece and
the pending Berlusconi resignation," said Commerzbank analyst
Carsten Fritsch.
"This shifts focus more to fundamentals, which were rather
bullish of late with the continued inventory draw in the United
States. A strong opening of the European stock markets probably
help," he added.
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday on progress in Italy's
efforts to solve its debt problems, but the lack of a concrete
plan to tackle the crisis has capped gains in riskier assets,
analysts said.
"We had some good news yesterday from Italy on their bond
sale, but the oil market is trading from headline to headline,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
European shares rose on Friday while the euro held onto
modest gains.
Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight
weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent
weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.
Positive economic data out of the United States also
supported prices, as new claims for unemployment benefits fell
last week to their lowest since early April, and the trade
deficit unexpectedly shrank in September.
Technical charts show Brent oil is expected to revisit the
previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces
strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that
started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
FUNDAMENTALS
Market participants continue to monitor developments in the
Middle East and North Africa for signs of changes to global
crude supply.
The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran
within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to
design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said.
"We continue to believe that the risks of a regional war
involving Iran remain low. However, this risk has risen since
last year," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a research
note.
"Other than the ratcheting up of sanctions...the key fear in
the oil markets is the potential closure of the Strait of
Hormuz, given that it is the sole waterway leading out of the
Arabian Gulf," the report said.
International action against Syria is already starting to
take its toll on the oil producer, after Royal Dutch Shell
and Total slashed oil production in the
country as sanctions make exports impossible.
However, rising Libyan production could make up the
shortfall, as output is expected to climb to over 700,000
barrels per day (bpd) by January and return to pre-war levels by
about June, according to acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore)