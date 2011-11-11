* Nov. U.S. consumer sentiment rises to five-month highs
* Market watching euro zone crisis
* Italy's Senate approves budget, Berlusconi era draws to
end
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Nov 11 Brent crude oil rose on
Friday, having posted strong gains in the previous session,
after the Italian Senate approved economic reforms necessary to
prevent a widening crisis in Europe and after positive consumer
sentiment data from the United States.
By 1525 GMT, Brent crude futures were 68 cents up at
$114.39 a barrel, after settling on Thursday up $1.40.
U.S. light crude futures meanwhile traded 82 cents
higher at $98.60 a barrel after touching intra-day highs of
$98.78 a barrel, and having closed at a 15-week high of $97.78
the previous session.
U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in five
months in early November as Americans felt better about the
economic outlook, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
preliminary reading showed on Friday.
"Although improved, a renewed downturn in the economy still
has an uncomfortably high probability of occurring," survey
director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
In Europe, eyes remained firmly on Italy and Greece's moves
to establish interim governments and pass austerity measures
designed to trim back their deficits and assuage debt markets,
although analysts warned the situation in the common currency
area was still fragile.
"The politicians have been booted out in Greece and are on
their way out in Italy. From this chair, for markets to move
higher on such news is grasping at straws," PVM's David Hufton
and Tamas Varga wrote in their morning note.
"Serious action is needed now, long before the technocrats
can weave any magic and the only bazooka that will work in time
is for the ECB (European Central Bank) to explode out of its
shell."
In Athens, the prime minister designate Lucas Papademos will
name a new crisis cabinet on Friday, that will roll out painful
austerity measures.
"Prices are still quite strong, given the environment. The
focus is still the debt crisis in the euro zone: the headwinds
from there abate somewhat with the new government in Greece and
the pending (Silvio) Berlusconi resignation," said Commerzbank
analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Despite the Italian and Greek moves, the EU's ability to use
its EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) vehicle could
be severely compromised after Europe spurned the simplest of
Beijing's three key demands, two independent sources have told
Reuters.
European Union leaders last month laid out a plan to
leverage up the resources of its crisis-fighting fund through an
IMF-backed investment vehicle. But the sources in Beijing say
that this option was abruptly closed to China when it became
clear to EU politicians that any investment from China would be
contingent on gaining a greater say in IMF decision-making.
SUPPLY
Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight
weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent
weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.
Technical charts show Brent is expected to revisit the
previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces
strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that
started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
Current OPEC president Iran will ask the oil producers'
group, ahead of its December meeting, to return output levels to
where they were before the Libya crisis earlier this year, the
Oil Ministry's SHANA website reported on Friday.
Iran successfully opposed a move led by the biggest producer
Saudi Arabia at the last OPEC meeting in June to raise OPEC
quotas to meet a shortfall in supplies from Libya.
Saudi and its Gulf OPEC allies raised production anyway
after the meeting, a move criticised by price hawk Iran.
"The current situation of oil is relatively fair but as a
producer we prefer that the price is better than its current
level," Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi was quoted as saying by the
official IRNA news agency.
