* Nov. U.S. consumer sentiment rises to five-month highs

* Market watching euro zone crisis

* Italy's Senate approves budget, Berlusconi era draws to end (Adds U.S. data, comment; updates prices)

By Zaida Espana

LONDON, Nov 11 Brent crude oil rose on Friday, having posted strong gains in the previous session, after the Italian Senate approved economic reforms necessary to prevent a widening crisis in Europe and after positive consumer sentiment data from the United States.

By 1525 GMT, Brent crude futures were 68 cents up at $114.39 a barrel, after settling on Thursday up $1.40.

U.S. light crude futures meanwhile traded 82 cents higher at $98.60 a barrel after touching intra-day highs of $98.78 a barrel, and having closed at a 15-week high of $97.78 the previous session.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in five months in early November as Americans felt better about the economic outlook, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading showed on Friday.

"Although improved, a renewed downturn in the economy still has an uncomfortably high probability of occurring," survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.

In Europe, eyes remained firmly on Italy and Greece's moves to establish interim governments and pass austerity measures designed to trim back their deficits and assuage debt markets, although analysts warned the situation in the common currency area was still fragile.

"The politicians have been booted out in Greece and are on their way out in Italy. From this chair, for markets to move higher on such news is grasping at straws," PVM's David Hufton and Tamas Varga wrote in their morning note.

"Serious action is needed now, long before the technocrats can weave any magic and the only bazooka that will work in time is for the ECB (European Central Bank) to explode out of its shell."

In Athens, the prime minister designate Lucas Papademos will name a new crisis cabinet on Friday, that will roll out painful austerity measures.

"Prices are still quite strong, given the environment. The focus is still the debt crisis in the euro zone: the headwinds from there abate somewhat with the new government in Greece and the pending (Silvio) Berlusconi resignation," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Despite the Italian and Greek moves, the EU's ability to use its EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) vehicle could be severely compromised after Europe spurned the simplest of Beijing's three key demands, two independent sources have told Reuters.

European Union leaders last month laid out a plan to leverage up the resources of its crisis-fighting fund through an IMF-backed investment vehicle. But the sources in Beijing say that this option was abruptly closed to China when it became clear to EU politicians that any investment from China would be contingent on gaining a greater say in IMF decision-making.

SUPPLY

Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.

Technical charts show Brent is expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Current OPEC president Iran will ask the oil producers' group, ahead of its December meeting, to return output levels to where they were before the Libya crisis earlier this year, the Oil Ministry's SHANA website reported on Friday.

Iran successfully opposed a move led by the biggest producer Saudi Arabia at the last OPEC meeting in June to raise OPEC quotas to meet a shortfall in supplies from Libya.

Saudi and its Gulf OPEC allies raised production anyway after the meeting, a move criticised by price hawk Iran.

"The current situation of oil is relatively fair but as a producer we prefer that the price is better than its current level," Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency. (Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore and Robert Gibbons in New York; editing by James Jukwey)