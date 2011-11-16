* U.S. crude above $100 on pipeline reversal hopes
* Brent down on Europe debt worries
* Brent/WTI spread at lowest since March
(Updates prices)
By Simon Falush and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 16 U.S. and Brent crude
futures moved in opposite directions on Wednesday, and the gap
between the two narrowed to its lowest since March as U.S. crude
soared on hopes of a quick solution to an oil glut, while Brent
was undermined by Europe's debt crisis.
The premium of Brent to U.S. crude or WTI
narrowed to below $10 per barrel CL-LCO1=R from as high as $27
in October as traders also cited a speedy return of Libyan oil
supplies to tight European markets.
Meanwhile in the United States, which has suffered from an
inland oil glut in the Cushing delivery hub, oil firm Enbridge
Inc proposed a relatively quick solution to reverse a
key pipeline from Midcontinent to send more oil south to the
Gulf Coast.
"There will be easy money selling crude to other markets, so
the supply to Cushing should fall, which is why WTI is gaining,"
said Simon Wardell at Global Insight.
"I think everyone is having a bit of a party here," Carl
Larry, president of Oil Outlooks, said about the pipeline
reversal.
"We are going to see WTI make some strong moves well above
$100," he said, while adding that enthusiasm might be a bit
exaggerated as refiners in the Gulf may not be able to process
all volumes of light WTI crude.
Brent crude fell 97 cents to $111.21 a barrel by
1500 GMT, while U.S. oil rose $2.15 cents to $101.52, its
highest since June.
Also supporting U.S. crude was a better-than-expected rise
in U.S. industrial output in October. U.S. consumer prices fell
in October for the first time in four months, taking pressure
off strapped households and giving the Federal Reserve more room
to ease monetary policy.
U.S. government weekly data also showed crude and
distillates stocks fell broadly in line with forecasts, while
gasoline stocks unexpectedly increased.
In Europe, the picture was much gloomier as France and
Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed over whether the
European Central Bank should intervene to halt the accelerating
debt crisis.
"There's a focus on sovereign debt yields; they are still a
concern and they are driving prices," said Olivier Jakob at
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Also highlighting the gloomy outlook for developed
economies, the Bank of England said Britain was on the brink of
a contraction as the euro crisis weighs heavily, and inflation
would fall well below target.
Tight supply has contributed to a near 20 percent rise for
Brent since the start of the year, but the tightness has been
easing as Libyan supplies are expected to return to at least
half their pre-war levels by the end of the year.
BP'S chief economist said on Wednesday he expected
oil prices to stay at current levels, above $100 per barrel,
unless the world global economy stalls sharply.
SPREAD NARROWS
Besides news about the Enbridge pipeline in the United
States and a better U.S. supply picture, traders also said the
spread between Brent and WTI was narrowing due to a fall in
inventories.
"U.S. inventories fell to below the five-year average around
four weeks ago, and prices have been supported since then," said
Amrita Sen, an analyst at Barclays Capital.
"At the same time, the supply picture is a bit better for
Brent with Libya starting to come back," he added.
(Editing by Jane Baird)