By Simon Falush and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Nov 16 U.S. and Brent crude futures moved in opposite directions on Wednesday, and the gap between the two narrowed to its lowest since March as U.S. crude soared on hopes of a quick solution to an oil glut, while Brent was undermined by Europe's debt crisis.

The premium of Brent to U.S. crude or WTI narrowed to below $10 per barrel CL-LCO1=R from as high as $27 in October as traders also cited a speedy return of Libyan oil supplies to tight European markets.

Meanwhile in the United States, which has suffered from an inland oil glut in the Cushing delivery hub, oil firm Enbridge Inc proposed a relatively quick solution to reverse a key pipeline from Midcontinent to send more oil south to the Gulf Coast.

"There will be easy money selling crude to other markets, so the supply to Cushing should fall, which is why WTI is gaining," said Simon Wardell at Global Insight.

"I think everyone is having a bit of a party here," Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks, said about the pipeline reversal.

"We are going to see WTI make some strong moves well above $100," he said, while adding that enthusiasm might be a bit exaggerated as refiners in the Gulf may not be able to process all volumes of light WTI crude.

Brent crude fell 97 cents to $111.21 a barrel by 1500 GMT, while U.S. oil rose $2.15 cents to $101.52, its highest since June.

Also supporting U.S. crude was a better-than-expected rise in U.S. industrial output in October. U.S. consumer prices fell in October for the first time in four months, taking pressure off strapped households and giving the Federal Reserve more room to ease monetary policy.

U.S. government weekly data also showed crude and distillates stocks fell broadly in line with forecasts, while gasoline stocks unexpectedly increased.

In Europe, the picture was much gloomier as France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed over whether the European Central Bank should intervene to halt the accelerating debt crisis.

"There's a focus on sovereign debt yields; they are still a concern and they are driving prices," said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

Also highlighting the gloomy outlook for developed economies, the Bank of England said Britain was on the brink of a contraction as the euro crisis weighs heavily, and inflation would fall well below target.

Tight supply has contributed to a near 20 percent rise for Brent since the start of the year, but the tightness has been easing as Libyan supplies are expected to return to at least half their pre-war levels by the end of the year.

BP'S chief economist said on Wednesday he expected oil prices to stay at current levels, above $100 per barrel, unless the world global economy stalls sharply.

SPREAD NARROWS

Besides news about the Enbridge pipeline in the United States and a better U.S. supply picture, traders also said the spread between Brent and WTI was narrowing due to a fall in inventories.

"U.S. inventories fell to below the five-year average around four weeks ago, and prices have been supported since then," said Amrita Sen, an analyst at Barclays Capital.

"At the same time, the supply picture is a bit better for Brent with Libya starting to come back," he added. (Editing by Jane Baird)