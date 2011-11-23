(Refiles to fix transmission error)
* Weak U.S., Chinese, European data pressure markets
* Euro zone debt worries haunt investors, U.S. dollar gains
* EIA crude stocks off 6.22 mln bbls vs 500,000 bbls rise
forecast
By Simon Falush and Zaida Espana
LONDON, Nov 23 Oil fell on Wednesday as
weak economic data from across the world offset a
larger-than-expected fall in U.S. weekly stockpiles, with a weak
German bond sale underscoring the difficulties faced by the euro
zone.
U.S. crude oil inventories posted an unexpected slump last
week while gasoline stocks rose far more than forecast,
according to the Energy Information Administration.
Crude oil stocks for the week ending Nov. 18 fell 6.22
million barrels, compared with a forecast for a 500,000 barrel
rise, the EIA report showed.
ICE Brent futures fell $1.70 to $107.33 a barrel by
1601 GMT, up from an intraday low of $106.90. U.S. crude
was down $1.94 to $96.07 a barrel, having fallen to $95.35
earlier.
"The large crude oil drawdown and low level of imports gives
the report a supportive tone, but the gasoline inventory build
and the continuing trend of lackluster demand trumps the crude
data," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
But the bleak outlook in the euro zone region and worries
about Chinese growth offset the supportive U.S. stocks data,
compounded by fears the debt crisis was beginning to threaten
even Berlin after a "disastrous" sale of German benchmark bonds
on Wednesday.
Prices were also pressured as the dollar reached its highest
in six weeks against a basket of currencies. Oil is
priced in dollars and tends to weaken when the dollar
strengthens as it becomes less affordable to holders of other
currencies.
Chinese data also weighed on prices as factories suffered
their weakest activity in 32 months in November while data
showed growth in the U.S. economy in the third quarter was
slower than expected.
"China is the main source of growth for oil demand, and that
seems to be relatively weak, and other economic news is poor,
and with the problems in the euro zone, it points to weakness
for oil," said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank.
U.S. data out on Wednesday also added to the gloomy picture.
Jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected, while U.S.
consumer spending barely rose in October.
The situation in Europe was just as grim. Euro zone
industrial new orders slumped in September from August, EU
statistics showed. It was their deepest fall since December 2008
and far worse than economists had forecast.
FORECASTS COME DOWN
J.P. Morgan reduced its forecasts for Brent and U.S. crude
for 2012 on rising supply, and as policy failures in the United
States and Europe as well as signs of weaker growth in China had
darkened the outlook for commodities in the next six months.
"The headwind of economic and financial market risks is
turning into a gale at the same time that Libyan production is
ramping up," J.P. Morgan analysts led by Lawrence Eagles said in
a note.
The next significant support for Brent crude is the 200 day
moving average at around $105.82, and below that $102.25, the
head of trading at a brokerage in London said.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by
Alison Birrane)