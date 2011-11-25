* Dollar hits 7-week high vs euro on euro-zone woes
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Nov 25 Brent crude fell on Friday on
concerns that demand for oil will be hurt by Europe's spreading
debt crisis that also weakened the euro against the dollar.
U.S. oil prices rose after a choppy, holiday-shortened
session that saw low-volume trading. A higher open for equities
on Wall Street briefly provided a lift for oil, but U.S. stocks
faded and finished lower a seventh straight session. [.N]
Both Brent and U.S. crude posted their second consecutive
weekly losses.
The euro fell to more than seven-week lows against the
dollar intraday, as disagreement on how to tackle the debt
crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era highs and energy
investors worried the problems will curb oil demand. [USD/]
Fueling investor uncertainty was the disagreement among
policymakers over how to resolve the crisis, with Germany
opposed to joint euro-zone bonds and a bigger role for the
European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7MF0SA]
"There are talks and talks, but nothing happens," said
Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, an analyst at A/S Global Risk Management
Ltd.
U.S. oil rallied and Brent pared losses due to Wall
Street's higher open on bargain hunting and hopes that the
holiday shopping season was off to a strong start. Stocks later
closed lower for the seventh straight session as the
uncertainty about Europe's crisis weighed.
Also seen limiting oil's slide were geopolitical tensions
over Iran's nuclear program and Middle East unrest.
ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 fell $1.38 to settle at
$106.40 a barrel, after dipping under front-month Brent's
300-day moving average of $105.98. Brent posted a 1 percent
loss for the week.
U.S. January crude CLc1 rose 60 cents to settle at $96.77
a barrel, having swung from $94.99 to $97.47. U.S. crude posted
a loss for the week of 64 cents.
"Equities may have helped, but they faded and the market is
balancing between negative Europe economy concerns versus
worries about oil sanctions against Iran and what the
repercussions from that will be," said Tom Bentz, director at
BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in New York.
Brent's weakness pushed its premium to its U.S. counterpart
CL-LCO1=R below $10 a barrel.
Low crude trading volumes contributed to oil's price
volatility, with many traders still out after Thursday's U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday and with markets closing early on Friday.
Brent trading volume was 48 percent below the 30-day
average and U.S. crude volume was 57 percent below its 30-day
average.
IRAN, MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS
The possibility that European countries might stop buying
Iranian oil was raised following a French government official
on Thursday mistakenly suggesting Paris was about to
unilaterally ban Iranian oil imports.
That intensified expectations that European Union countries
might consider a boycott of the OPEC producer's oil sales to
step up the pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program.
[ID:nL5E7MO3CM]
Turkey and Arab powers kept up pressure on Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad to end the crackdown on pro-democracy
demonstrators but longtime ally Russia warned against any
foreign intervention. [ID:nL5E7MP1DZ]
The Syrian military said 10 personnel were killed in an
attack on an air force base and that the incident proved
foreign involvement in the revolt. [ID:nL5E7MP2BT]
