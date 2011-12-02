* Market eyeing Iran supply risk
* Euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on prices
* U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.6 pct from 9 pct
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 2 Oil rose above $109 a barrel
on Friday supported by rising tension over major exporter Iran
and a report showing the U.S. economy created more jobs, but
concern about the euro zone debt crisis limited gains.
The EU and U.S. tightened their sanctions against
Iran on Thursday in response to mounting concern over Tehran's
nuclear work, increasing concern over a possible disruption to
oil flows from the second-largest OPEC producer.
"The Iranian situation is one of those things that could
have a really bullish potential impact," said Tony Machacek,
energy broker at Jefferies Bache in London.
"At the moment, it's a supportive factor and one of the
issues that makes you think the market won't come off too far
from here even if there is more economic doom and gloom all of a
sudden."
Brent crude rose 40 cents to $109.39 a barrel by
1459 GMT, down from an intra-day peak of $110.41. U.S. crude
climbed 12 cents to $100.32.
In a further sign the U.S. economic recovery was gaining
momentum, employment growth picked up speed in November and the
jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 120,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, in line with economists' expectations
for a gain of 122,000. Prices eased after the report was
released at 1330 GMT.
"Oil prices are flagging after the U.S. employment data due
to exceedingly high expectations that came rushing into the
market after the ADP survey earlier in the week showed a
surprisingly strong number," said John Kilduff of hedge fund
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"There are some troubling signs of economic slowing in the
rest of the world that look to be weighing on prices."
A string of positive U.S. economic data has contrasted with
reports showing that a slowing factory sector in China, the no.
2 oil consumer, dragged down global manufacturing activity last
month.
In Europe, whose sovereign debt problems have weighed on oil
prices for months, the European Central Bank signalled on
Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the
region's crisis if political leaders agree next week on much
tighter budget controls.
With sanctions against Iran being tightened, the prospect of
disruption to its oil supplies remained in focus, possibly as a
pre-emptive move by Iran.
"The political process (to impose sanctions) will take time,
but if Iran sees a loss of income as inevitable, there is a
greater risk that it takes what limited political and economic
capital it has to the negotiating table by invoking a
pre-emptive export ban," analysts at JP Morgan said in a report.
While such a move was likely to trigger the release of
strategic reserves, the initial market shock could boost prices
by $20 to $30 a barrel, the report said.
Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it would cease operations
in Syria, a much smaller oil producer than Iran, to heed new
European Union sanctions against Damascus.
