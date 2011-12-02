* Market eyeing Iran supply risk

* Euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on prices

* U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.6 pct from 9 pct (Adds quote paras 8-9, updates prices)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 2 Oil rose above $109 a barrel on Friday supported by rising tension over major exporter Iran and a report showing the U.S. economy created more jobs, but concern about the euro zone debt crisis limited gains.

The EU and U.S. tightened their sanctions against Iran on Thursday in response to mounting concern over Tehran's nuclear work, increasing concern over a possible disruption to oil flows from the second-largest OPEC producer.

"The Iranian situation is one of those things that could have a really bullish potential impact," said Tony Machacek, energy broker at Jefferies Bache in London.

"At the moment, it's a supportive factor and one of the issues that makes you think the market won't come off too far from here even if there is more economic doom and gloom all of a sudden."

Brent crude rose 40 cents to $109.39 a barrel by 1459 GMT, down from an intra-day peak of $110.41. U.S. crude climbed 12 cents to $100.32.

In a further sign the U.S. economic recovery was gaining momentum, employment growth picked up speed in November and the jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6 percent.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 120,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, in line with economists' expectations for a gain of 122,000. Prices eased after the report was released at 1330 GMT.

"Oil prices are flagging after the U.S. employment data due to exceedingly high expectations that came rushing into the market after the ADP survey earlier in the week showed a surprisingly strong number," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

"There are some troubling signs of economic slowing in the rest of the world that look to be weighing on prices."

A string of positive U.S. economic data has contrasted with reports showing that a slowing factory sector in China, the no. 2 oil consumer, dragged down global manufacturing activity last month.

In Europe, whose sovereign debt problems have weighed on oil prices for months, the European Central Bank signalled on Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the region's crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls.

With sanctions against Iran being tightened, the prospect of disruption to its oil supplies remained in focus, possibly as a pre-emptive move by Iran.

"The political process (to impose sanctions) will take time, but if Iran sees a loss of income as inevitable, there is a greater risk that it takes what limited political and economic capital it has to the negotiating table by invoking a pre-emptive export ban," analysts at JP Morgan said in a report.

While such a move was likely to trigger the release of strategic reserves, the initial market shock could boost prices by $20 to $30 a barrel, the report said.

Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it would cease operations in Syria, a much smaller oil producer than Iran, to heed new European Union sanctions against Damascus. (Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Alison Birrane)