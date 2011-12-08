* ECB cuts interest rates as expected

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 8 Oil fell to around $109 a barrel on Thursday in choppy trade as a rate cut by the European Central Bank and a fall in U.S. jobless claims were insufficient to boost confidence in the prospects for world oil demand.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a point on Thursday, as expected, and U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week.

"We have positive economic data with the U.S. initial jobless coming down and more importantly we have more monetary accommodation with the ECB's decision," said Harry Tchilinguirian, analyst at BNP Paribas.

"But whether they are sufficient to generate greater risk appetite and spur a rally is another matter. If the euro keeps losing ground against the dollar, then we are going to have oil move lower too."

Brent crude fell 48 cents to $109.05 a barrel by 1439 GMT, after earlier rising as high as $110.67. U.S. crude was down 45 cents at $100.04 a barrel.

European shares fell and the euro turned negative against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB did not consider cutting rates further and the decision to ease was not unanimous.

Investors are hoping a European Union summit on Friday will come up with a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso appealed on Thursday to European leaders to put aside differences to support their common currency.

Analysts at U.S. brokerage Jefferies Bache suggested the market had already discounted a successful EU summit outcome.

"We are still viewing this as a 'buy the rumour and sell the news' scenario that could play out during the next few sessions by a downside move across the various fixed assets as actual implementation of any EU strategies could prove elusive," they said.

Oil came under pressure on Wednesday from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, which climbed by 1.34 million barrels last week, versus a forecast for a 600,000-barrel drawdown, government data showed on Wednesday.

Another focus for the oil market will be the Dec. 14 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. With oil well above $100 a barrel, big changes in output policy are not expected.

The prospect of a European Union ban on imports of crude from Iran - OPEC's second-largest producer - over Tehran's nuclear work has also been supporting prices.

But top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was pumping at the highest rate in decades, in what analysts saw as a signal it would meet customer demand with more oil if needed. (Reporting by Francis Kan and Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)