* ECB cuts interest rates as expected
* Weekly jobless claims fall 23,000, at 9-mth low
* U.S. crude stocks rise 1.34 million barrels
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 8 Oil fell to around $109 a
barrel on Thursday in choppy trade as a rate cut by the European
Central Bank and a fall in U.S. jobless claims were insufficient
to boost confidence in the prospects for world oil demand.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by a quarter of
a point on Thursday, as expected, and U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week.
"We have positive economic data with the U.S. initial
jobless coming down and more importantly we have more monetary
accommodation with the ECB's decision," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, analyst at BNP Paribas.
"But whether they are sufficient to generate greater risk
appetite and spur a rally is another matter. If the euro keeps
losing ground against the dollar, then we are going to have oil
move lower too."
Brent crude fell 48 cents to $109.05 a barrel by
1439 GMT, after earlier rising as high as $110.67. U.S. crude
was down 45 cents at $100.04 a barrel.
European shares fell and the euro turned negative against
the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said the ECB did not consider cutting rates further and the
decision to ease was not unanimous.
Investors are hoping a European Union summit on Friday will
come up with a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso appealed on Thursday to
European leaders to put aside differences to support their
common currency.
Analysts at U.S. brokerage Jefferies Bache suggested the
market had already discounted a successful EU summit outcome.
"We are still viewing this as a 'buy the rumour and sell the
news' scenario that could play out during the next few sessions
by a downside move across the various fixed assets as actual
implementation of any EU strategies could prove elusive," they
said.
Oil came under pressure on Wednesday from an unexpected rise
in U.S. crude inventories, which climbed by 1.34 million barrels
last week, versus a forecast for a 600,000-barrel drawdown,
government data showed on Wednesday.
Another focus for the oil market will be the Dec. 14 meeting
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. With
oil well above $100 a barrel, big changes in output policy are
not expected.
The prospect of a European Union ban on imports of crude
from Iran - OPEC's second-largest producer - over Tehran's
nuclear work has also been supporting prices.
But top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was
pumping at the highest rate in decades, in what analysts saw as
a signal it would meet customer demand with more oil if needed.
