* US weekly crude stocks rise 3.56 mln barrels -EIA

* Distillate, gasoline stockpiles fall

* Coming Up: U.S. Fed rate decision Dec; 1730 GMT (Updates prices, adds comment, adds EIA stocks data)

By Jessica Donati and Yeganeh Torbati

LONDON, Jan 25 Brent crude was little changed around $110 per barrel on Wednesday after mixed U.S. government data on inventories showed rising crude levels but a greater-than-expected draw in product levels and ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Front-month Brent crude was down 15 cents to $109.88 a barrel at 1700 GMT after dropping as low as $108.91 earlier in the day. U.S. crude was down 15 cents at $98.80, having touched an intraday low of $97.53.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed crude stocks rose 3.56 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 20 , while refined products showed greater-than-expected falls.

Distillate stockpiles fell 2.46 million barrels, versus expectations that levels would remain unchanged; while gasoline fell by 390,000 barrels, versus forecasts for a 1.9 million barrel rise.

"That was a mixed report. Bearish for crude, but not as bearish as the API data, and supportive of products," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Austin, Tex. "Crude oil could actually bounce a bit since the APIs were much more price bearish."

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday had showed a steeper build in U.S. stocks by 7.3 million barrels.

The failure of debt talks in Greece to reach a deal loomed large across markets after finance ministers rejected a proposal by bondholders.

"Greek default worries are still hanging over the market," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in New York. "The (New York) floor opening provided a little more momentum."

Oil investors are also awaiting results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the first of 2012, later in the day.

The Fed, which will start a practice of announcing policymakers' interest-rate projections, will probably signal that interest rates will be held near zero into 2014, according to a Reuters poll.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said Europe's debt crisis could tip the world economy into recession and a bigger firewall was urgently needed to keep the damage from spreading.

Losses were limited by persistent worries about Iran after its politicians reiterated threats to close the Strait of Hormuz if the West succeeds in preventing its oil exports, a vital source of revenue to Tehran.

"The issues revolving around Iran are probably going to keep things reasonably stable in the near future" said Tony Machacek, an energy broker at Bache Commodities.

(Additional reporting by Zaida Espana, Robert Gibbons and Manash Goswami, editing by Jane Baird)